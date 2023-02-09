ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker

Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

What Lakers fans can expect from D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt

Even in my new-ish role overseeing the entire SB Nation NBA network, the team I watch the most frequently is still the one I came up blogging about and was raised rooting for: The Los Angeles Lakers. So while I obviously have a decent familiarity with the game of our old friend D’Angelo Russell — and to a lesser degree, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — no one knows players from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz better than our friends over at Canis Hoopus and SLC Dunk, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nuggets adding impact point guard on buyout market

The Western Conference-best Denver Nuggets are loading up for a title run. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Nuggets upon clearing waivers. Jackson was just traded to Charlotte by the LA Clippers (along... The post Nuggets adding impact point guard on buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy