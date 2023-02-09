Read full article on original website
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Lakers Rumors: Clippers May Audition Ex-LA Point Guards
Same city, same stadium, different jerseys!
Danny Green's Reportedly Made a Decision About Where He'll Sign
Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were co-favorites to land one of the top options on the buyout market, Danny Green. After going from the Grizzlies to the Rockets at the trade deadline, he and Houston are finalizing a buyout of his ...
Lakers: Mo Bamba Posts Hilarious Instagram Reaction To Trade
The 3-and-D big man will make his LA debut soon.
Lakers News: Former LA Big Man Joins International Club
A new step for the longtime journeyman.
4 backup big men Sixers should take a look at on the buyout market
The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the deadline when they moved Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal that netted them Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also brought Philadelphia below the luxury tax line. The move gives the Sixers another...
Lakers News: Yet Another New Starting Lineup For LA Against Warriors
We'll be getting a look at some new blood!
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker
Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
Lakers News: LA Misses Out On Another Top Buyout Market Wing Candidate
LA has one open roster spot to burn.
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Former Clippers Guard Reportedly Going To Sign With The Nuggets
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Reggie Jackson will sign with the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers.
silverscreenandroll.com
What Lakers fans can expect from D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt
Even in my new-ish role overseeing the entire SB Nation NBA network, the team I watch the most frequently is still the one I came up blogging about and was raised rooting for: The Los Angeles Lakers. So while I obviously have a decent familiarity with the game of our old friend D’Angelo Russell — and to a lesser degree, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — no one knows players from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz better than our friends over at Canis Hoopus and SLC Dunk, respectively.
BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Nearing An Agreement" With 3x NBA Champion
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers and three-time NBA Champion Danny Green are "nearing an agreement."
Nuggets adding impact point guard on buyout market
The Western Conference-best Denver Nuggets are loading up for a title run. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Nuggets upon clearing waivers. Jackson was just traded to Charlotte by the LA Clippers (along... The post Nuggets adding impact point guard on buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Starting Lineups For Every NBA Team In The Western Conference
Post the trade deadline, the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.
Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason
Rich Paul and Klutch Sports have landed another one. Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan in Portland reports this week that Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has moved to Klutch Sports. Grant, who is in the final year of his contract, will be represented by Klutch during his free agent negotiations this summer. The... The post Top NBA free agent target moves to Klutch Sports ahead of offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
