Englewood, NJ

Look Inside Gothic Chapel Now For Sale As A Home In Newburgh

If you drive through the Balmville area of Newburgh, New York you are sure to be aware of the adorable church converted to a home that sits at 80 Balmville Road. If like me you have driven that road for years you probably can remember back to when the property was first renovated and become a home. That happened back when the Balmville Tree which sits just outside the property's stone walls was still standing as a whole tree.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
