Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
‘LEGO Masters’ Winners to Judge Brick Building Contest in Goshen
Two reality show winners will be coming to the Hudson Valley to judge a LEGO contest with a prize that will last for "a gazillion years." We told you earlier this week that Nick and Stacey, the winners of LEGO Masters Season three, announced that they would be making a special appearance at LEGOLAND New York at the end of March.
Tyler Hubbard Honors NYC Firefighter Who Lost His Father on 9/11 [Watch]
Tyler Hubbard took a moment to honor a fan at a recent show in New York City. The "5 Foot 9" singer paused his set to share a bit about James Dowdell, a firefighter who lost his father during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Car Crashes Through Popular Newburgh, New York Ice Cream Bar
A Hudson Valley dessert hot spot is in shambles after an accident over the weekend. Mary Jane's Dairy Bar is a staple for those looking for a sweet treat in the warmer months. Around the end of October, every year Mary Jane's closes shop for the colder months with plans to open in early spring.
Look Inside Gothic Chapel Now For Sale As A Home In Newburgh
If you drive through the Balmville area of Newburgh, New York you are sure to be aware of the adorable church converted to a home that sits at 80 Balmville Road. If like me you have driven that road for years you probably can remember back to when the property was first renovated and become a home. That happened back when the Balmville Tree which sits just outside the property's stone walls was still standing as a whole tree.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Potentially Rabid Predator Seen Near Hudson Valley Homes, School
Hudson Valley residents are worried a potentially rabid predator that bit a student is still on the loose. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a Dutchess County student was bitten by a wild animal. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the Marist...
Hudson Valley Man Killed in Crash Involving NYS Thruway Wrecker
A Hudson Valley resident was killed in an accident on I-87 involving a New York State Thruway Wrecker. On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., New York State Police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury crash on I-87 northbound, in the village of Nyack, Rockland County. State...
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
1,000 Hudson Valley Employees Suddenly Work For a New Company
One handshake and a photo op just changed the ownership of one of the Hudson Valley's biggest employers. On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the preservation of 1,000 Hudson Valley technology jobs. In October we told you that Global Foundries...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns the Loss of K9 Kiah
A Hudson Valley police department is mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook page dedicated to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department K-9 Kiah shared a heartbreaking update on Monday, February 13th, 2023. In the statement, they explain that recently Kiah wasn't acting like herself and developed...
Unlimited Summer Flights Available at One Hudson Valley Airport
Looking to escape? Hudson Valley residents are looking forward to spring, the warmer days, and more fun in the sun. The winter months can be hard for those who thrive in the sunshine and warmer temps. More than ever, I've been receiving emails from different airlines about how inexpensive it is for a "getaway."
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue
There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most. There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our...
Food Stamp Recipients In New York State Will Get $234 Million More In Benefits
New Yorkers who get food stamps will receive more money this month. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, February 10, 2023, that everyone enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see extra funds in their account for February. A supplemental allotment of food benefits will be issued to all New...
FTC Warns of New Scam Targeting Military and Veterans
Various scams targeting all sorts of groups are common in New York. It often doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, scammers from all over the world are looking for ways to take advantage of your vulnerability and steal your data, money, and even your identity. Those scams...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0