Pelicans Trade Graham To Spurs For Wing Help

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans traded four second-round picks plus Devonte' Graham to the San Antonio Spurs for Josh Richardson. The Athletic's Shams Carania was the first to report the news.

Richardson made 36% of his three-point attempts overall with the Spurs this season. He hit on 36% in catch-and-shoot situations and was 40% from beyond the arc in quick actions flaring around screens.

He is actually better from three-point range under pressure, making 42.9% when a defender is just a couple of feet away but only 31.4% when given 4-6 feet of open air.

Oct 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) dribbles in against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson, drafted in 2015, started his career with the Miami Heat but did log minutes in the G-League. The second-round pick finally stuck on an NBA roster as a sophomore.

Richardson signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension with the Heat but was moved to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. He has since played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, and San Antonio Spurs.

