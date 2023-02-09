Read full article on original website
WIS FIRST WEATHER ALERT MIDDAY 02/13/2023
Day 16: Judge decides trial to continue as normal after two jurors test positive for COVID. Day 16: Judge decides trial to continue as normal after two jurors test positive for COVID. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A preview of what's happening next week on Awareness. Awareness featuring Rick Henry: South...
Up to 10 inches of snow to hit North Carolina mountains
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
South Carolina weather forecast: cool Sunday with showers, warmer days ahead next week, brace up
Summary: South Carolina State Braces for a cool day with showers today before the warming trend begins next week. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued an Area Forecast Discussion for Sunday, February 12th, 2023. According to the report, periods of showers will continue throughout the day with diminishing intensity in the afternoon and evening. This will be the coolest day of the forecast period before a warming trend begins next week.
Snow Update: The latest on when and where it may snow in Georgia
If you were hoping for snow this weekend, you’re probably going to be disappointed. If you didn’t want snow, you will be happy. Right now, it looks like snow will be limited to the mountains of North Georgia, while the rest of the state will get heavy rains.
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
South Carolina weekend snow potential
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
Rain will move out Sunday afternoon
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Watch the full forecast above) Wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph throughout Sunday afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible. Scattered rain showers for the Upstate and rain mixing with snow is for the mountains. Best chance for seeing all snow will be across higher elevations.
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?
Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Colorado meteorologist warns of 3-to-5-foot snow drifts ahead of incoming storm
In case you haven't heard yet, it's looking like the next big storm to hit Colorado will start rolling into the state on Tuesday afternoon. While the National Weather Service hasn't released their official snowfall forecast yet, some local meteorologists are already releasing their predictions. In one of the more...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
SCDNR: No foul play suspected in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No foul play is suspected in the case of missing boater Tyler Doyle, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Doyle went duck hunting at about 4 p.m. Jan. 26 in a jon boat at the Little River jetties while a small-craft advisory was in effect, according to […]
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'
Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
Million dollar-winning lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg, South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg convenience store has sold a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday night’s drawing. Garden Spot at 2050 S. Pine St. in Spartanburg is the lucky lottery destination. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket sold in Spartanburg matched...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Fast Food Chain
Boost compiled a list of the top fast food choices in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Project plans to share stories, history of African Americans in South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University is partnering with the city of Clemson and the city of Seneca to share the history of African Americans in the Upstate. The University received a grant to fund the Black Heritage Trail. MORE HEADLINES:. Million dollar-winning lottery ticket sold in Upstate: Is it...
The Five Best Spots For Chicken Wings In South Carolina
I am more than a little embarrassed to admit this, but I used to think Buffalo wings were named after the animal. You, of course, know, Buffalo wings originated in Buffalo, New York. Here are the five best spots for chicken wings in South Carolina. When you look up what...
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
Gorgeous South Carolina Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, South Carolina is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Beaufort is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
