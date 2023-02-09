ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WIS FIRST WEATHER ALERT MIDDAY 02/13/2023

Day 16: Judge decides trial to continue as normal after two jurors test positive for COVID. Day 16: Judge decides trial to continue as normal after two jurors test positive for COVID. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A preview of what's happening next week on Awareness. Awareness featuring Rick Henry: South...
South Carolina weather forecast: cool Sunday with showers, warmer days ahead next week, brace up

Summary: South Carolina State Braces for a cool day with showers today before the warming trend begins next week. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued an Area Forecast Discussion for Sunday, February 12th, 2023. According to the report, periods of showers will continue throughout the day with diminishing intensity in the afternoon and evening. This will be the coolest day of the forecast period before a warming trend begins next week.
South Carolina weekend snow potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
Rain will move out Sunday afternoon

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Watch the full forecast above) Wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph throughout Sunday afternoon. Isolated power outages are possible. Scattered rain showers for the Upstate and rain mixing with snow is for the mountains. Best chance for seeing all snow will be across higher elevations.
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?

Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'

Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
The Five Best Spots For Chicken Wings In South Carolina

I am more than a little embarrassed to admit this, but I used to think Buffalo wings were named after the animal. You, of course, know, Buffalo wings originated in Buffalo, New York. Here are the five best spots for chicken wings in South Carolina. When you look up what...
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
Gorgeous South Carolina Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, South Carolina is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Beaufort is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
