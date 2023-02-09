WHO Predicts another Pandemic: Director General: “Must Prepare” for Potential H5N1 Human Bird Flu Pandemic

As COVID-19 starts to go away, the World Health Organization (WHO) is predicting and preparing for another pandemic caused by H5N1. This comes after cases of the virus jumping from birds to other animals has been reported.

“Over the past few weeks, there have been several reports of mammals, including minks, otters, foxes, and sea lions, having been infected with H5N1 avian influenza,” said WHO’s Director in a media briefing on global health issues Tuesday.

“H5N1 has spread widely in wild birds and poultry for 25 years, but the recent spillover to mammals needs to be monitored closely. For the moment, WHO assesses the risk to humans as low,” he added.

Tedros added that they have only seen “rare and non-sustained transmission of H5N1 to and between humans...but we cannot assume that will remain the case, and we must prepare for any change in the status quo. As always, people are advised not to touch or collect dead or sick wild animals, but to report them to the local authorities.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with national authorities and partners to track the situation and investigate any human cases of H5N1 infection when they arise.

Tedros also stated that they are maintaining dialogue with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that sufficient vaccine and antiviral supplies are on hand should they be needed. In 2022, CDC reported that the first case of an avian influenza A (H5N1) virus in a person in the U.S. was submitted on April 28, 2022.

Timing is convenient here and of course there needs to be a constant inflow funds to the pharmaceutical companies which the WHO can help guarantee. Let's just keep an eye and see if monkey pox part 2 is more successful than the original.