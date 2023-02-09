NBA: Post-trade deadline Western Conference power rankings

Where do the Timberwolves sit in the suddenly-stacked Western Conference?

Two of the best players in the NBA are suddenly in the Western Conference after the Brooklyn Nets dealt Kyrie Irving to Dallas and Kevin Durant to the Suns. The shakeup in the West got even crazier after a very active trade deadline on Thursday. The question now is who are the teams to beat and who will separate in the clustered standings.

1. Denver Nuggets

There's no reason to put anyone ahead of the Nuggets just yet. Nikola Jokic is sprinting towards a third straight MVP, Jamal Murray is playing like the pre-injury Jamal Murray again, Aaron Gordon is one of the best two-way wings in the league, Michael Porter Jr. is healthy and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown are excellent two-way guards.

They also added center depth by trading for Thomas Bryant, though they said goodbye to Bones Hyland for a couple of second-round picks. Regardless, the Nuggets are deep and know how to play together, something the No. 2 team on our list has to prove.

2. Phoenix Suns

While one can argue that trading a great role player in Cam Johnson and one of the best defensive wings in the NBA in Mikal Bridges could negatively impact the Suns, getting Durant and T.J. Warren forms a projected starting five of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Durant, Warren and Deandre Ayton.

While Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are out injured at the moment, they also acquired Darius Bazley from the Thunder from injuries. Right now they're going to have to rely on Torrey Craig, Saben Lee, Damion Lee, Dario Saric, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

They're the No. 2 seed right now and even though they've had the heat lamp over them due to Ja Morant's posse and Dillon Brooks' dirty play, they're still an extremely dangerous team. Morant, Brooks, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams are a difficult starting five to play against while Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones are two of the best role players in the league – and they added Luke Kennard as another sharpshooter on the roster.

4. Dallas Mavericks

They had to give up two quality starters in Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie for the ability to pair Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving. Two top-10 players in the same backcourt could be deadly, but Dallas still appears to be a team where it wouldn't be a shock if they go deep in the playoffs, or get bounced in the first round.

Josh Green will need to make a leap playing 30+ minutes a night while Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell will continue to serve their complimentary roles. They could get better yet if they decide to trade Christian Wood.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Trading D'Angelo Russell had to happen . Is D'Lo better than Mike Conley? Probably, but Conley is a better fit and the expectation is that he'll elevate Rudy Gobert on the offensive end of the floor. Couple that with Karl-Anthony Towns returning after the All-Star break and this remains one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. Can Chris Finch get them to sync?

Anthony Edwards has blossomed into a superstar, Jaden McDaniels is one of the elite defenders in the game and Minnesota has great depth with Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid.

Are we being homers by placing them so high? Probably. But keep in mind that they are 14-7 since Jan. 1 and have done that without Towns. Conley makes them better and Towns will make them dangerous when he returns.

6. Los Angeles Lakers

The new-look Lakers can saunter onto the court with a starting five of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Malik Beasley. That's pretty stout, and the depth is much better now with Jarred Vanderbilt, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves and Mo Bamba, whom they got from the Magic for Patrick Beverley.

They're 12th in the West entering play Thursday, but this should be the juice to help them climb the ladder.

7. Los Angeles Clippers

They're 10-6 in their past 16 games and a lot of that success is linked to more consistent time on the court from Kawhi Leonard. With Paul George they have a sensational 1-2 punch. The questions about them are health and how much Bones Hyland, whom they acquired from the Nuggets for two second-round picks, can help their backcourt situation.

They also traded for Eric Gordon from the Rockets while dealing John Wall to Houston and Luke Kennard to Memphis, in addition to sending Reggie Jackson to Charlotte for backup big man Mason Plumlee.

8. Golden State Warriors

Until there's confirmation that Steph Curry's ankle injury, which includes ligament damage, doesn't keep him out long term there are going to be big questions about the defending champs. If they can push a healthy roster on the floor they are as dangerous as any team in the West, but until Curry is back they have to sit in a precarious position as the regular season slowly ticks away.

9. New Orleans Pelicans

When healthy, this team is legit. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are very good and Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III are excellent pieces in the starting five. They traded backup guard Devonte Graham to the Spurs for forward Josh Richardson, which is a good depth move. Overall, however, they may not have the health and depth to keep up in the West.

10. Sacramento Kings

This feels really disrespectful putting the third seed in the West so far down, but everyone on the planet is waiting for them to fall off a cliff. Domantas Sabonis and DeAaron Fox are a solid 1-2 punch, but they don't come across as a true contender.

11. Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is on fire, Anfernee Simons is one of the best shooters in the league, Jerami Grant is a great two-way player and they just acquired Cam Reddish from the Knicks and Matisse Thybulle from the 76ers. Can they piece something special together and form a lineup and rotation capable of knocking off a higher seed in the playoffs?

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a top-10 player in the game right now. Just imagine how good the Thunder might be if Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, was healthy? This isn't their season, but they're a team to watch out for with a potential meteoric rise in the West in 2023-24.

13. Utah Jazz

They've hit the reset button and now have 15 first-round picks through 2029 and $60 million in cap space this summer to build around Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler. They could turn things around rapidly.

14. Houston Rockets

Technically, they're the worst team in the West. But with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun they have some pieces to build around with one of the top picks in the loaded 2023 NBA Draft.

15. San Antonio Spurs

This team was 12-23 in late December and now they're 14-41. They have the worst roster in the NBA and they could be the landing spot for phenom Victor Wembanyama if they land the No. 1 pick in the draft.