State investigating after swan shot, killed on Warwick's Gaspee Point

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

The state Department of Environmental Management is investigating after a swan was apparently shot and killed on Warwick's Gaspee Point.

The mute swan was apparently shot in its face and body, according to Michael J. Healey, chief public affairs officer for the DEM.

Senate committee votes to reappoint DEM director Terry Gray

It's illegal to hunt swans in Rhode Island. Additionally, the waterfowl season ended Jan. 22.

"We're trying to find out if someone shot the bird accidentally or purposely," Healey said.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the DEM sent a wildlife control specialist to Gaspee Point to pick up the dead bird from Warwick Animal Control, which contacted the DEM.

A biologist with the DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife is doing a necropsy, or animal autopsy, Thursday to determine how the bird died, and what kind of projectile was used, Healey said.

State investigating after swan shot, killed on Warwick's Gaspee Point

