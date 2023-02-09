ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rina Sawayama Set to Headline Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Oscars Party

By Stephen Daw
 4 days ago

After a year away from his annual charity event, Sir Elton John is ready to return to his Oscars party — and he’s bringing along the perfect guest to join him.

On Thursday (Feb. 9), the Elton John AIDS Foundation announced that pop singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama would serve as the headline performer at the organization’s annual Academy Awards viewing party. John and his husband, David Furnish, will serve as the evening’s hosts, while stars such as Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez are set to make appearances as special guests.

In a tweet celebrating the news, Sawayama thanked John for the opportunity, and touted the organization’s stated goal of ending the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS. “Beyond excited to be performing at #EJAFOscars on March 12 in support of @EJAF,” the singer tweeted. “Founded by my wonderful friend @eltonofficial, they’re on an incredibly important mission to end HIV stigma and inequalities around the world, and to spread more love and compassion.”

In his own statement, John shared his excitement at getting to attend the party this year after he was unable to do so in 2022 due to scheduling conflicts with his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. “I am overjoyed to be reuniting with old and new friends on one of my favorite nights of the year,” the “Rocket Man” singer said. “As always, I am so appreciative of every attendee, donor and sponsor who continues to support the Foundation’s work across the globe in the fight to end AIDS. With such meaningful generosity, we can make a healthier and more inclusive world.”

While John may not have been present for last year’s festivities, the star had good reason. Earlier this month, Billboard Boxscore announced that John had broken the record for the highest grossing tour of all time, with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour raking in a stunning $818 million thanks to a recent leg of Australian shows from the pop icon.

