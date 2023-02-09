ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Sherry Blackhurst
3d ago

I like him. He is serious about his sport and has integrity. He might have played in Dubai but he wasn't under contract with them. Another country was not in control of him.

New York Post

Streaker goes wild at Waste Management Phoenix Open before being nabbed by police

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open just got even rowdier. A streaker ran across the notorious par 3 at TPC Scottsdale that is surrounded by a stadium which holds more than 17,000 rabid fans. During Friday’s play, a man dressed in just his underwear rushed the green and streaked across the course. He later appeared to be apprehended by police. The streaker ran across the green with his arms up and did a pole dance with the flag stick before being approached by security. The attendee had “19th hole” written on his back – which could be a reference to another streaker at The Open Championship at St. Andrews back in 1995. The man outmaneuvered an official before belly-flopping into a nearby pond. AZSports later tweeted a picture of the streaker in cuffs. The Phoenix Open will finish on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, who won the tournament last year, is on top at 10 under, two strokes ahead of Adam Hadwin and Jon Rahm.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

Pro’s birdie putt hung on the lip for 1 minute, and the rules got confusing

Grant Forrest lifted his putter over his head, walked to the other side of the hole and squatted down. He walked to his right. He walked back to the left and squatted down again. His playing partner had a look. Forrest stood up and held his putter out in front of him. He took two steps back, then a few forward.
golfmagic.com

"If they do this at the Masters we RIOT!" Golf fans RIP latest piece of tech

Golf fans were treated to a new piece of technology during the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. It's called "Predicta-ball" and it uses radar technology to track the golf ball through the air. It is also coupled with ShotTracer. Once the golf ball reaches its apex, the landing circle...
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: 4 continents, 4 clutch finishes

That big game notwithstanding, there was plenty of stellar athleticism on display this past week, and most of it took place on golf courses around the world. The Korn Ferry Tour continued its South American swing in Colombia, while the PGA Tour played one of the tour’s favorites in Scottsdale, Arizona. DP World Tour stars gathered in Singapore, while Morocco played the part of PGA Tour Champions host. Four continents, four clutch finishes. Let’s rev up and run down this week’s action on Tour Rundown. Nothing like an ace from Rickie Fowler to raise the roof.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Channel

OWGR: No. 1 up for grabs at Genesis; Tiger Woods could make big jump

Scottie Scheffler's return to world No. 1 could potentially be a short one. That's because the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking, which Scheffler took back for the first time since last October with a win Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open, will again be up for grabs this week at the Genesis Invitational. World Nos. 2 and 3, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, each have chances to bump Scheffler from No. 1.
Golf Digest

U.S. Open 2023: Here's everyone who has qualified to compete at Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club making its debut as a major championship host provides the 2023 U.S. Open with even more excitement than it packs in an ordinary year. The North Course, designed by George Thomas in 1927 and restored by Gil Hanse in 2010, will be the 53rd different venue to hold the USGA’s signature men’s championship (June 15-18) and the first Los Angeles area course to do so since Ben Hogan won at Riviera Country Club 75 years ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA

