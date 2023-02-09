It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m. An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.

SODUS, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO