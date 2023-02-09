Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue
Investigators said the woman was hit by a car while she was crossing Clifford Avenue — the suspected vehicle fled the scene.
Burglary suspect charged with assaulting officers in Wyoming County
A Wyoming County man is charged with assaulting a police officer. State Police say 22 year old Ryder Berry fled the scene of an reported burglary in process in the Town of Java on Friday.
rochesterfirst.com
Teenager brings loaded gun to Monroe HS, police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is in custody after he brought a firearm to James Monroe High School Monday morning, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to the school — located on Alexander St.— for a 911 call about a...
WHEC TV-10
Man connected to accused killer of Officer Mazurkiewicz in jail
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man connected to the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is in the Monroe County Jail tonight. The Monroe County District Attorney has confirmed that Raheim Robinson has been extradited from Boston to Monroe County. In September Robinson was indicted on the...
waynetimes.com
Expired inspection Sticker leads to major Drug Arrest
State Troopers out of Williamson reported stopping a vehicle on Route 104 in Williamson for an Expired Inspection Sticker. The driver also had No License and was wanted on warrants out of the City of Rochester. The vehicle operator, Rasheed Y. Williams, age 30, of North Lane Drive in Rochester...
WHEC TV-10
Assault suspect taken into custody after police chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A police chase in Rochester ended with an assault suspect being taken into custody. On Sunday afternoon, a driver fled from a traffic stop on Avenue D. Officers later saw someone get out of the same car near North Street. After a search, Rochester Police Officers took a 31-year-old man into custody on an assault charge. The charge stems from an incident last Sunday when the suspect assaulted a woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Strong Hospital.
MCSO: McDonald’s in Henrietta robbed at gunpoint
Deputies said the sedan was last seen driving north on South Winton Road toward the expressway.
13 WHAM
Police: Officers save woman's life after argument with 'several males' led to stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's north side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Sullivan Street around 12:30 p.m. and found a 31-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower body. Police said officers conducted life-saving measures,...
WHEC TV-10
Woman in hospital after stabbing on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday afternoon Rochester Police Officers were dispatched to a home near the corner of Sullivan Street and North Clinton Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. Officers found a 31-year-old female City resident, suffering from a stab wound to the lower body. Officers performed life-saving measures, and applied a tourniquet to minimize the bleeding. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where her injuries are currently described as non-life threatening.
waynetimes.com
Two men caught dismantling cell towers for scrap metal
It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m. An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arraigned in Fatal Arson Case
A Rochester man has been arraigned on charges of second degree murder and arson for setting a fire that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon in an apartment building on Hancock Street. The fire on January 27th destroyed the building, as well as trapping Cannon in her third floor apartment, where she...
Neighbors react to fatal Williamson crash into car, shed, home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stretch of Ridge Rd. just west of the Town of Williamson was rocked Saturday after a traffic stop turned deadly. State Police pulled over an individual — identified Monday as 32-year-old Alexander Ray — for speeding. They were standing, speaking with Ray — a Columbus, Ohio resident — when the […]
Greece PD looking to identify man involved in Macy’s shoplifting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening. Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man. Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the […]
13 WHAM
Arrest made in fatal fire on Hancock Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal fire at a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street. Leshawn Jason Scott, 39, was arrested, accused of intentionally setting the fire during a domestic dispute, resulting in the death of 78-year-old Christine Cannon, who lived on the third floor of the building.
wesb.com
Rochester Man Jailed After “Washing” Bradford Check
A Rochester man was sent to McKean County Jail Friday for forgery and theft. 23-year-old Michael Russo was charged with felony forgery by unauthorized act in writing and felony forgery by forged writing; two counts of felony identity theft and two counts of felony access device fraud; and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Funeral held for almost-unclaimed victim of Hancock St. fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in the deadly housefire over on Hancock St. last month. 39-year-old Leshawn Scott was arraigned in city court and charged with murder in the second degree, and arson. This happened on the same day of the funeral for Christine Cannon who died trapped in her […]
13 WHAM
Loaded gun found at Monroe High School
Rochester, N.Y. — Security discovered a loaded gun in a student's bag Monday morning at Monroe High School. Police responded to the school on Alexander Street just before 9 a.m. for a report a student had brought a firearm to school. Officers learned a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with...
RPD: Arrest made in Hancock St. fatal fire, suspect charged with murder
Leshawn Scott has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree and was arraigned in Rochester City Court Saturday morning at around 9:30 a.m., according to the RPD.
13 WHAM
Police: Student's parent drunk drives across front lawn of elementary school Thursday
CATO, N.Y. — A parent of a Cato Elementary School student drove across the front lawn of the school and struck a curb near the student pickup area Thursday, according to police. Cayuga County Sheriff’s deputies immediately responded to the area and were met by Cato-Meridian school officials and...
1 dead after car crashes into Wayne Co. home, police release ID
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Williamson that occurred late Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, shortly after 4 p.m. state police stopped 32-year-old Alexander Ray for speeding east on Ridge Road. While troopers were speaking with Ray — a Columbus, Ohio resident — he sped away, […]
Comments / 2