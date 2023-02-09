ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova wins Qatar opener

No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia outlasted Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (5) in a first-round match Monday at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. Kudermetova finished with 27 winners and 18 unforced errors, compared to 41 winners and 25 unforced errors by Krejcikova in...
Stacy Lewis named captain of 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup team

Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis will captain the 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup team, giving her the honor in back-to-back years. She already is preparing for the 2023 Solheim Cup, to be contested Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Spain. But with the biennial event moving to even years in 2024, Lewis will take on the responsibility again at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., on Sept. 10-15, 2024.
