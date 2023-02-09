Two-time major champion Stacy Lewis will captain the 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup team, giving her the honor in back-to-back years. She already is preparing for the 2023 Solheim Cup, to be contested Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Spain. But with the biennial event moving to even years in 2024, Lewis will take on the responsibility again at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., on Sept. 10-15, 2024.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO