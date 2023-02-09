ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade

As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the association, but they get a different spotlight and media attention than the others in their category. Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered by many as the best player in the NBA, and they are on track to embark on a deep playoff run as Khris Middleton is searching for his rhythm after recovering from a prolonged absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bulls Making Pitch to Russell Westbrook?

And per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT, Bulls coach Billy Donovan has already been in touch. Westbrook, of course, was traded to the Jazz last week after nearly two full rocky seasons with the Lakers. He and the Jazz are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout, resulting in Westbrook becoming a free agent.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Predicts Chicago Bears Will Sign Star Free Agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar

It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
PITTSBURGH, PA

