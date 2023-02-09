Read full article on original website
Albany County Public Library Has Blood Pressure Kits for Checkout
In support of American Heart Month, the Albany County Public Library is offering self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits for checkout, according to a release by the University. The kits will be available for checkout at the Albany County Public Library, thanks to a collaborative pilot project among the University of...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Touts Presence In Local Schools
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented a policy of having all deputies to engage in local schools. That includes schools in both Laramie County School District #1 and Laramie County School District #2 according to the post. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:
Laramie County health and food inspections (2/6/23–2/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
Laramie Events: It’s Valentine’s Weekend & SUPERBOWL
It's Valentine's Day weekend! Have you decided what to do with your sweetheart yet? No? Well, here's a list of all the events happening in Laramie that you can choose from! There are tons of events happening, so NO MORE EXCUSES!. Friday, February 10. Valentine's Day Escape at Claimed Cabins.
Last Minute LOCAL Valentine’s Day Gifts for Cheyenne Sweethearts
Did you roll out of bed today and realize that Valentine's Day is upon us!?. Queue the panicking. Did I forget it was Valentine's Day? I plead the Fifth. But IF I did forget it was Valentine's Day and only just realized I needed a gift, here's what I'd do.
Cheyenne woman saves countless lives, including her own
Karen Miller in her office at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s east campus. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile) This story discusses and describes suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Karen Miller isn’t the type to talk...
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY
Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
Last Minute Valentine’s Gift You Can Get In LARAMIE
So, have you been procrastinating getting that Valentine's gift and realized that V-Day is TOMORROW? It's okay, don't panic. We've all made mistakes, and maybe, this article can help you lessen your punishment. Here are some last-minute Valentine's gifts you can get in Laramie. The Triple Truffle Blizzard Cake from...
Sign Up Here for the 2023 SE Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo
Cheyenne's premier event for connecting local businesses to our community returns in the Spring of 2023! The annual Southeast Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo is April 14 – April 16th at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, brought to you by Townsquare Media. The annual event features vendors for everything home and outdoors.
Laramie’s TikTok Celebrity Publishes Cookbook
When my boss sent over the information for me to write, it didn't click to me who he was. I was like "okay, cool, a Laramie resident publishing a cookbook." But after clicking his account, I sent an all-caps email to my boss saying OMG I KNOW HIM I SPENT HOURS ON HIS TIKTOK WATCHING HIS RECIPES.
Make Fun Arts & Crafts With The Laramie Jobs Daughters
Is your daughter going stir-crazy because of the cold? Because I know I am. Does she love arts and crafts? Or maybe she wants to spend time with other girls her age in a fun way! The Laramie Jobs Daughters have the PERFECT event for you!. Come hang out with...
A Soprano Will Be Performing At The University Of Wyoming
A magnificent night of opera will be happening at the University of Wyoming, this Wednesday, February 15, according to a release by the University. Soprano Tami Petty and pianist Miori Sugiyama will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. Get to know Tami...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows To Be Announced March 2
Cheyenne Frontier Days Officials say they will be announcing their 2023 night show lineup on March 2. Tickets will go on sale on March 15, according to a news release. But it looks like Zach Bryan will be appearing this year, according to the release:. ''Speaking of tickets... here’s an...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Two Wyoming Triplets Killed in I-25 Crash South of Chugwater
Two 44-year-old Wyoming men, brothers in a set of triplets, are dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. last Thursday, Feb. 9, at mile marker 49, about five miles south of Chugwater. According to a fatality crash...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Dude Ranch in Northern Colorado Listed as Top 12 in the Country
What makes a Dude Ranch a "Dude" Ranch? Apparently in the early 1900s the word "dude" had a bit of a different meaning than it does today. A “dude” was a city person. A dude ranch is where city people can go to learn about ranch life. Colorado...
East boys prevail over Thunder Basin in Saturday night basketball
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To close out Wyoming’s week of basketball, #1 East and #5 Thunder Basin squared off in the Capital City. Prior to tip-off, both teams took time to honor the memory of Max Sorenson, a Thunder Basin player who died unexpectedly. Once the game started up, the Bolts kept things relatively close throughout the early stages, but East proved to be too much for Thunder Basin to handle.
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
