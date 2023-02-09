ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (2/6/23–2/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Tentative timeline for new LCSD1 elementary school released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has released a tentative timeline and information about its newest addition, Coyote Ridge Elementary. The school, which is located at Powderhouse and Carlson, is slated to open in 2024. It will be open for. fifth- and sixth-grade students in August 2024.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Events: It’s Valentine’s Weekend & SUPERBOWL

It's Valentine's Day weekend! Have you decided what to do with your sweetheart yet? No? Well, here's a list of all the events happening in Laramie that you can choose from! There are tons of events happening, so NO MORE EXCUSES!. Friday, February 10. Valentine's Day Escape at Claimed Cabins.
LARAMIE, WY
newsfromthestates.com

Cheyenne woman saves countless lives, including her own

Karen Miller in her office at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s east campus. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile) This story discusses and describes suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Karen Miller isn’t the type to talk...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To A SUPERBOWL PARTY

Need a place to watch The Big Game this weekend? Wanna throw your own watch party but don't have the space for it?. The University of Wyoming has got you covered! Join them for a fun watch party with a free food spread, great company, and a chance to win some awesome prizes during commercial break bingo.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Last Minute Valentine’s Gift You Can Get In LARAMIE

So, have you been procrastinating getting that Valentine's gift and realized that V-Day is TOMORROW? It's okay, don't panic. We've all made mistakes, and maybe, this article can help you lessen your punishment. Here are some last-minute Valentine's gifts you can get in Laramie. The Triple Truffle Blizzard Cake from...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Sign Up Here for the 2023 SE Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo

Cheyenne's premier event for connecting local businesses to our community returns in the Spring of 2023! The annual Southeast Wyoming Home & Outdoor Expo is April 14 – April 16th at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, brought to you by Townsquare Media. The annual event features vendors for everything home and outdoors.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s TikTok Celebrity Publishes Cookbook

When my boss sent over the information for me to write, it didn't click to me who he was. I was like "okay, cool, a Laramie resident publishing a cookbook." But after clicking his account, I sent an all-caps email to my boss saying OMG I KNOW HIM I SPENT HOURS ON HIS TIKTOK WATCHING HIS RECIPES.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

A Soprano Will Be Performing At The University Of Wyoming

A magnificent night of opera will be happening at the University of Wyoming, this Wednesday, February 15, according to a release by the University. Soprano Tami Petty and pianist Miori Sugiyama will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall. Get to know Tami...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

East boys prevail over Thunder Basin in Saturday night basketball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To close out Wyoming’s week of basketball, #1 East and #5 Thunder Basin squared off in the Capital City. Prior to tip-off, both teams took time to honor the memory of Max Sorenson, a Thunder Basin player who died unexpectedly. Once the game started up, the Bolts kept things relatively close throughout the early stages, but East proved to be too much for Thunder Basin to handle.
GILLETTE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
