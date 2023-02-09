Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Library Offers Unique Items for Checkout
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System employs multiple strategies to promote creativity and literacy. MCLS Circulation Services Coordinator Amber Rodland shared some of the non-traditional items that members can check out that go well beyond print and audio. “We have a lot of items. Libraries aren’t just...
WHIZ
Dude Be Kind 2023 Is Here
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners officially proclaimed the week of February 12, through the 18th, as ‘Dude Be Kind’ Week. 6-years-ago, Muskingum County Educator Kim Tatman started the ‘Dude Be Kind’ initiative to remind people of being considerate to others, and now that push has evolved into being recognized by local governments.
WHIZ
Dancing With the Divas Announced Their Celebrities for the 2023 Season
ZANESVILLE, OH – Many joined The Dancing Divas tonight for an evening of dancing. The Dancing Divas in Zanesville celebrated Valentine’s Day with dinner and dancing. They announced the celebrities for the 2023 Dancing Divas competition. The 8 celebrities for the 11th Season of Dancing with the Divas are Bill Bird, April Gibson, Cedric Harris, Mike King, Bill Shaw, Jamie Trout, Brian Wagner, and Becky Weir. Each celebrity has chosen a different charity to raise money for.
WHIZ
Paul C. Grether
Paul C. Grether of Zanesville, Ohio age 31, passed away on February 10, 2023. Husband to Nicole Grether, father to Bentley C. Grether and Jenna M. Bice. Paul was born in Zanesville, Ohio on July 20, 1991. He is the son of Paul J. (Marcia) Grether and Barbara Bradshaw Doyle.
YAHOO!
When does daylight saving time start in 2023? When do we 'spring forward'?
On the morning of Sunday, March 12, daylight saving time will once again commence. Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2 a.m., and we'll lose that hour of sleep. The tradeoff is that the sun will start setting after 7 p.m. in Columbus for the first time since October.
tourcounsel.com
Grand Central Mall | Shopping mall in Vienna, West Virginia
Grand Central Mall is a 908,238-square-foot (84,378.1 m2) regional shopping mall in Vienna, West Virginia, near the larger city of Parkersburg. The mall opened in 1972 and is the only enclosed mall within thirty-five miles of its region. It features more than ninety tenants, including a food court, a movie theater and three anchor stores: Belk, JCPenney, and Dunham's Sports which opened in November 2009.
tourcounsel.com
Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio
Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
WHIZ
Susan E. Williams
Susan E. Williams, 78, of Zanesville, died at 8:52 A.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Dansbury Millersburg Senior Living. She was born May 29, 1944 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Earl and Mary Edna (Robinson) Melvin. She was a bus driver for Zanesville City Schools. She is survived...
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WHIZ
Dresden Road closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. On Wednesday, February 15, Dresden Road will be closed between Fairview Rd and Richvale Rd from 8:30am until 2:30pm. Crews will be cutting trees along the roadway near Applo Way.
‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the number of high volume dog breeders registering with the state soaring.
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Heath Department Asking For Feedback
Zanesville, OH- The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department is beginning the second of a two-part community health improvement plan. “We are asking residents to review and provide feedback on the Community Health Improvement Plan for 2023. Essentially, this is the second part of the health improvement planning process. The first part was a community health assessment that was completed in 2022 where it evaluated the health status and the issues impacting the Muskingum County population,” Health Department’s community health planner Michelle Shroyer stated.
WHIZ
Park District Progress Report
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District is a local organization that was created to utilize and promote nature within the community. Park District Executive Director Russell Edgington shared some of the accomplishments the organization has made as well as some plans intended in the upcoming months. “We...
sciotopost.com
Cristy’s Pizza Closes after Customer Complains about Health Concern
Circleville – Cristy’s Pizza has reported that they have closed after one customer found some live bugs in her food. A local told Sciotopost yesterday that she found live bugs in her food and went back to the store and reported it. Soon after finding one live bug, she found a second one. We told her to contact the health department and possibly General Management.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
sciotopost.com
Home Destroyed by Fire in Hide-A-Way Hills in Sugar Grove
Sugar Grove – A fire broke out in Hide-A-Way Hills last night, and destroyed a home. According to reports around 10 pm on Saturday, Marion Township was called to the scene of a structure fire located at the 1000 block of Taos Lane in Sugar Grove Ohio. When they arrived they called for mutual aid from Bremen, Logan City, Good Hope Township, Starr Township, and Richland.
One dead in Pleasant Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Bexley middle school students walk out of classrooms after recent controversy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley Middle School students left their classrooms Friday in a show of support and solidarity as the district deals with racism. The walk-out, supported by school staff, was the idea of the middle schoolers. They exited their classrooms onto the football field. "We need to...
