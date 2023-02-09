Zanesville, OH- The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department is beginning the second of a two-part community health improvement plan. “We are asking residents to review and provide feedback on the Community Health Improvement Plan for 2023. Essentially, this is the second part of the health improvement planning process. The first part was a community health assessment that was completed in 2022 where it evaluated the health status and the issues impacting the Muskingum County population,” Health Department’s community health planner Michelle Shroyer stated.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO