KVIA ABC-7

Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One of the first things a newborn baby girl did in her life; help her parents get engaged at the Hospitals of Providence - and just in time for Valentine's Day. Shortly after Viridiana Navarro and Octavio Lizarde welcomed their daughter Amayrani into the world on Saturday, Lizarde dressed his The post Newborn baby helps El Paso dad pop the question to mom appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
DogTime

Lost Dog Returns to Texas Shelter and Rings Doorbell for Help

When a dog gets lost, it may be weeks, months, or even years until they’re seen again. Some pups manage to travel thousands of miles before they are found and reunited with their families. But one lost dog from El Paso, Texas, managed to make her way back to the animal shelter from which she […] The post Lost Dog Returns to Texas Shelter and Rings Doorbell for Help appeared first on DogTime.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire engulfs Santa Teresa home

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM)- Sunland Park and Dona Ana County fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. Fire officials said initial reports indicate the fire on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive broke out in the garage, destroying it and everything inside. The blaze also spread […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole

Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Fall in Love with This Emu and His Cute Hats at this Local Ranch

Krazy Arrow Ranchette in Chaparral, New Mexico, just 20 minutes outside of El Paso, has one crazy emu who loves to wear hats!. In case you missed it, Krazy Arrow Ranchette is a small family farm in Chaparral who has recently gotten even more popular since they've introduced themselves to the Foodies of El Paso to advertise that they are selling eggs!
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Drunk driver takes taser from police, fights officers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPPD said a drunk driver fought El Paso Police Officers and took a taser from one officer shortly before midnight Saturday. Police said in a release that officers responded to a call of a drunk driver driving westbound on Pebble Hills and striking the curb. When police found 29-year-old Jose The post Drunk driver takes taser from police, fights officers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

20-year deported Vietnam Veteran to get access to earned benefits after years of waiting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 20-year deported Vietnam Combat Veteran will be crossing the Cordova Bridge to El Paso Monday to access his earned benefits at the Veterans Affairs (VA) in El Paso after years of waiting for treatment. José Francisco Lopez is the Director of the Deported Veteran's Support House-Juárez Bunker. His knees The post 20-year deported Vietnam Veteran to get access to earned benefits after years of waiting appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

No Lost Food fights hunger, food waste in El Paso

Medical student Preetha Rajkumar is studying to become a surgeon. But the 24-year-old El Paso resident has already impacted hundreds of local families’ well-being through the work she began as a college student. While studying cell and molecular biology at the University of Texas at El Paso five years...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: Men steal 3 trailers from El Paso businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police want your help in finding the suspects who stole two travel trailers and a utility trailer. It is this week’s Crime of the Week. Early Saturday morning, Jan. 7, two men are seen on security video arriving at a business at5007 Trowbridge in a pickup truck. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Warm & windy start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a great weekend watching the game yesterday!🏈 🏟 and watching Rihanna perform!🎤. Expect a warm and windy start to the week!☀️⛅️ However, expect a cold front to push in some moisture this evening and bring much cooler temperatures!🥶
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police need help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators responded to a collision involving a pedestrian resulting in a fatality. Officials identified the pedestrian to be 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, who was crossing I-10 West from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials say the driver fled the scene after the collision. Investigators ask that if anyone […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces political icon J. Paul Taylor dies at age 102

UPDATE: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff from Feb. 13 to 15 in honor of former state Rep. J. Paul Taylor, who passed away on Sunday.   EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico political icon and longtime Las Cruces area resident J. Paul […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
