Ames, IA

Quinerly's 20 points earn WVU weekly honors; varsity sports update

After helping the Mountaineers to an upset victory over No. 21 Iowa State on Feb. 11, sophomore guard JJ Quinerly of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Quinerly led West Virginia’s scoring efforts for the third consecutive game, netting a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tenney stepping down as Wesleyan athletic director

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Randy Tenney has announced that he will step down as director of athletics for West Virginia Wesleyan College. “This is the right time to step away,” Tenney said. “Consultants and trustees are considering new approaches in athletics that would be implemented over the next 3 to 5 years. I believe it is best for the college to have an athletic director in place to see recommendations through, from beginning to end during that period.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
Kathy K. Kimble George

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathy K. Kimble George, of Salem, WV passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023. She was born May 11, 1958 in Parkersburg, WV.
SALEM, WV
Local briefs

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News)— Of the 900 students named to the Dean's List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, seven are from Mineral County. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
State Wrestling Brackets Unveiled

(Des Moines) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Tournament will take place Wednesday, February 15th through Saturday, February 18th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Class 1A first round action kicks things off at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Class 2A opening round will begin at 1:30...
DES MOINES, IA
Charlotte Benedum Holster

JANE LEW — Charlotte Benedum Holster, 76, of Jane Lew, WV, went home to be with her Lord on January 19, 2023 after a short illness. Charlotte was born October 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Loyle Junior Benedum and Elizabeth Ellen Rhodes Benedum.
JANE LEW, WV
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake Tells Iowa Republicans to Demand Presidential Candidates Put America and Election Integrity First

ANKENY, Iowa — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made her second stop in her two-day trip to Iowa with a message to conservatives in the kick-off caucus state: Back candidates who put America and election integrity first. “First of all, you know who I’m supporting for president,” Lake...
ARIZONA STATE
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa

Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
First impression: Justices to decide what happens when jury deadlocks on mercy in murder case

A new jury should decide whether parole is a possibility for a 23-year-old Fairmont man who was convicted of murdering a WVU student two years ago this month. That’s the consensus among the Attorney General’s Office and defense counsel Christopher M. Wilson, of Fairmont, in briefs filed with the West Virginia Supreme Court. However, the circuit judge in the case, Monongalia County’s Susan B. Tucker, believes the jury’s inability to decide allows her to impose sentence rather than the jury, a power a judge wouldn’t otherwise have in this kind of case.
FAIRMONT, WV
Mary Ellen Riffle Westfall

JANE LEW — Mary Ellen Riffle Westfall, 80, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023, while under the compassionate care of the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was born in Mount Clare on October 10, 1942, a daughter of the...
WESTON, WV
Emotional public comments on bill restricting LGBTQ policies in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Senate Education Subcommittee met Thursday afternoon to discuss a new proposal that would restrict what educators can say or do when it comes to students experiencing gender dysphoria or identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Much of the bill appears to be a response to LGBTQ policies put in place at Linn-Mar high school, requiring students be allowed to choose their pronouns and be addressed as such, and permitted a child to tell a teacher they are transgender and ask that it be kept private from their parents.
DES MOINES, IA

