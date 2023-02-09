Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball dominates Florida in near wire-to-wire win
The Georgia women’s basketball team stifled the Florida Gators on Sunday, running away with an 81-55 victory. The Bulldogs kept Florida out of the game for nearly the entire contest. The direction of the game was obvious from the jump. Georgia held Florida to just 3-17 from the field...
Red and Black
Following their leader: Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith’s seamless transition in new era of Georgia women's basketball
The spring of 2022 marked a major transition period for Georgia women’s basketball. The arrival of head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson from UCF meant an influx of new players and coaches, to make up for the exodus of personnel that came after the departure of former coach Joni Taylor to Texas A&M.
Red and Black
Jaiden Fields propels Georgia softball to 4-2 opening night victory over UCF
The No. 15-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18-ranked UCF in its first match of the season and in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. “I’m super proud of the fight,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was great to get into a competition again with adrenaline. You practice and practice and practice and it’s just not the same when the lights are on. It was a great crowd tonight with excellent competition.”
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Sandy Creek hosts annual Frog Hop 5K
On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Sandy Creek Nature Center, Inc. presented the 24th Annual Frog Hop 5K in Athens, Georgia. Locals crossed the finish line in support of the nonprofit organization.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA's AASA hosts Lunar New Year Festival
The University of Georgia’s Asian American Student Association held its annual Lunar New Year Festival on Feb. 11, 2023, celebrating the year of the rabbit. The program featured a catered dinner, photo/video booths and a series of Asian-inspired skits and fine art performances. Doors opened at 6 p.m. and the show began at 7 p.m. at Tate Grand Hall in Athens, Georgia.
Red and Black
Two Athens elementary schools to be renamed
On Thursday, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to rename Alps Road Elementary School and Chase Street Elementary School, according to a press release. Alps Road Elementary will be renamed Bettye Henderson Holston Elementary School, and Chase Street Elementary will be renamed Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School, according to the release.
Red and Black
Comedian Demetri Martin brings 'The Joke Machine' to Athens
On Saturday, Feb. 11, comedian Demetri Martin visited the Georgia Theatre for two shows on his tour, “The Joke Machine.” Even in the rainy weather, Athens audiences packed the seats. Martin entertained attendees with creative bits, live drawings of clever jokes and with songs played on his guitar.
Red and Black
How to practice self-love in Athens this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms, from friendship to romantic love to self-love. Caring for yourself can include spending time with others, exercising, starting a new hobby or simply finding time to relax. Here are six ways to show love to yourself this Valentine’s Day.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athenaeum presents Kara Walker art exhibition
The Kara Walker: Back of Hand Exhibit is currently held at the Athenaeum in Athens, Georgia. Kara Walker is an internationally famous artist known for her pieces that convey messages about racism, histories, and complicity through silhouetted subjects. Walker is known for including current events, history, and mythics in her artwork. The work that is displayed in this exhibition is drawn and painted with ink and graphite, watercolor, and gouache on paper. Kara Walker is known for using Victorian-era paper cut-outs, collage, painting, drawing, and light projection techniques. This exhibition is on display at the Athenaeum from Jan. 13 - March 25, 2023.
Red and Black
Athens police arrests suspect in multiple shootings
On Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Athens resident Ytrevious Roberson, for several counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to a press release from ACCPD. The charges are in relation to two separate shootings in Athens in 2022.
Red and Black
Handmade with love: Athens Farmers Market hosts first Valentine’s market
This Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market hosted its weekly event at Bishop Park, with plenty of fresh produce, local food and a variety of vendors. However, this week’s market came with a twist, as the first “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Day market, featuring over 35 local vendors.
