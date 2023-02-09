The Kara Walker: Back of Hand Exhibit is currently held at the Athenaeum in Athens, Georgia. Kara Walker is an internationally famous artist known for her pieces that convey messages about racism, histories, and complicity through silhouetted subjects. Walker is known for including current events, history, and mythics in her artwork. The work that is displayed in this exhibition is drawn and painted with ink and graphite, watercolor, and gouache on paper. Kara Walker is known for using Victorian-era paper cut-outs, collage, painting, drawing, and light projection techniques. This exhibition is on display at the Athenaeum from Jan. 13 - March 25, 2023.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO