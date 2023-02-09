ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Yardbarker

Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets

The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
NESN

Patriots Defender Calls For NFL Rule Change During Super Bowl

Teammate-assisted quarterback sneaks have been the Philadelphia Eagles’ not-so-secret weapon this season. One New England Patriots linebacker seemingly wants to see those outlawed in 2023. After a pair of Eagles players pushed Jalen Hurts to yet another short-yardage first down during the first half of Super Bowl LVII, Ja’Whaun...
Yardbarker

49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Yardbarker

Chiefs veteran announces his retirement after Super Bowl win

There aren’t many players who get to go out on top, but Chad Henne is one of them. The veteran quarterback announced his retirement following his Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. “Calling it a career....
Yardbarker

Commanders to release Carson Wentz after failed one-year run

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are sitting at home watching the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles take part in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Washington closed up shop on an average 8-8-1 season just over a month ago and seems to be several tiers behind Philadelphia in the NFC East right now.
Yardbarker

Tom Brady seemingly puts comeback talk to rest with one move

Tom Brady retired last offseason only to announce his return roughly a month later. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion seems much more certain about his decision this time. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, and he has since put it in writing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady...
Yardbarker

NFL Exec Predicts Cowboys Will Sign Star Free Agent

The Dallas Cowboys have some work to do this weekend when it comes to upgrading their roster. They fell short once again of their postseason goals, failing to win during Divisional Weekend for the seven consecutive times. The last time that the Cowboys made it to Championship Weekend was the 1995 season when they won the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker

Three cut candidates for Denver Broncos

Sitting at $12M under the cap, per Spotrac, the Denver Broncos have room to maneuver. Denver, coming off a disastrous 5-12 season, has many needs and a new coach (Sean Payton) who's eager to put his imprint on the team. Here are three cut candidates. Graham Glasgow, Guard. Denver's offensive...
NESN

Patriots Captain Asks Popular Question About Super Bowl LVII Field

The playing surface at State Farm Stadium in Arizona is notorious for giving players issues. Naturally, the NFL decided it should host Super Bowl LVII. Those problem persisted throughout the first half, prompting New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty to ask a popular question. McCourty wasn’t the only person who...
