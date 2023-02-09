Read full article on original website
Moline, eating processed meats can lead to diabetes.Health Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomesHealth Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had CancerWilliamEldridge, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Winner crowned in Dubuque’s 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting competition
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition in Dubuque has crowned a winner. Six teams worked for days on their masterpieces. KCRG TV-9 Photojournalist Marc Bauer was at the event to talk to the people involved.
Visitors delighted by snow sculptures in Dubuque tradition
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
A New Soul Food Restaurant is Coming to Johnson County
According to a new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a brand new soul food restaurant is set to open next month in Iowa City! The restaurant is called Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage and it's owned by Royceann Porter, the former Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair. If you...
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Company proposes transfer station near airport
Moline is in the early stages of approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates,. extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and...
A Spicy Brown Mustard Factory & Fanciful Pottery Shop Attract Tourists
On Friday, the Illinois Office of Tourism presented Illinois Made awards to Boetje's Foods of Rock Island and Dot's Pots of Moline. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, says family-owned Boetje's is an award-winning, internationally known company. Dot's Pots is not only famous for fine pottery, but...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Two People Killed In Southwest Cedar Rapids Accident
Law enforcement officials say that a crash between two vehicles claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening in Cedar Rapids. KCRG reports that at around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday the Cedar Rapids police department was called to the report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Blvd. and Wiley Blvd. SW. Officers arrived to discover that a sedan and pickup truck had collided.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, February 12
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
Police arrest three teenagers after robberies at Cedar Rapids businesses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested three teenagers allegedly involved in two related robberies that took place in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. In a press release, police said the robberies happened early in the morning at a convenience store in the 1600 block of 32nd Street Northeast, and at a grocery store in the 800 block of 6th Street Southwest.
School bus rear ended in Whiteside County
This morning, Feb. 13th, 2023, at 7:29 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to 17218 Lincoln Road (U.S. 30) for a car vs. school bus crash with injuries. The initial crash investigation determined that Zane J. Gifford, 32, of Whitewater, Wis., was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when he rear-ended a Morrison Community School District bus (operated by RC Smith Transportation), according to the Whiteside County Sherrif’s Office.
Thursday Snowstorm One of the Largest In Recent Years in the Area
Yesterday’s snowstorm produced the largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque. A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. Other snowfall amounts…East Dubuque 7.5 inches Cuba City 6 inches; Platteville 5 inches, Lancaster 5 inches, Galena 4 inches.
Iowa Man Sues Deere; Company Says The Suit Is ‘Meritless’
John Deere is facing a lawsuit after a former Iowa employee claims they were fired after raising safety concerns to the company. Daniel White of Bettendorf has been working for Deere since February 2022. On November 1st, White was fired from Deere after bringing up safety concerns to a global engineering manager.
Longtime Mi-T-M president to retire; successor named
PEOSTA, Iowa — Mi-T-M Corp. recently announced that its longtime president will retire this spring and the company’s board of directors named his successor. Sam Humphrey will retire June 1 after 32 years with the company and 27 years as president, according to a press release. He will remain on the company board of directors until his term expires.
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Illinois Drivers Should Never Do This With Their Car
We got a lot of rain recently in Illinois and in Iowa. On my morning commute, I saw a lot of motorists driving through massive pools of water along the side of the road since sewers weren't keeping up with all of the rain, or they were building because of potholes. What a lot of those drivers don't know is the amount of severe damage that they could be causing to their cars.
