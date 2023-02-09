Read full article on original website
Coast Guard rescues 2 from rowboat in Hood Canal
BREMERTON, Wash. — Two people had to be rescued Sunday evening after they were unable to maneuver their rowboat during bad weather conditions in the Hood Canal. The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report around 6:15 p.m. of two people struggling to maneuver their rowboat for over two hours due to strong currents and 35-40 knot winds.
Person shot during home invasion in Sammamish
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A person was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after they were shot during a home invasion in Sammamish. “I’ve been living here my whole life," said Sammamish resident Luis Velez. "Sammamish is the like number one safest place in America, so you don’t think something like that would happen. That’s crazy."
Man shot, killed near Burien gas station
BURIEN, Wash. — A man is dead following a shooting in Burien Sunday night and deputies are continuing to search for the suspected shooter. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to the shooting in the area of the 14800 block of 1st Ave S just after 10 p.m. Employees in the area said the shooting took place behind a nearby 76 gas station.
Dozens arrested for suspected DUI on Super Bowl Sunday in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — At least 37 people were arrested on Super Bowl Sunday for suspected DUI in Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The WSP said extra patrols would be out on Sunday looking for impaired drivers. The WSP said 37 people had been arrested for suspected DUI by 9 p.m. Sunday, but said that number could increase by Monday morning.
Man found dead in Kent apartment parking lot
KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old Renton man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of a Kent apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 5:47 a.m. on the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast, according to the Kent Police Department.
Vacant Burger King demolished after concerns of vandalism and crime
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vacant Burger King in Beacon Hill has been torn down after it became a magnet for crime and vandalism. The location was also the sight of a homeless encampment that's been cleared. The property owner of the old Burger King, John O'Brien, said the people...
Arson suspect arrested after allegedly setting himself, his apartment building on fire
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A Seattle man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to his three-story apartment building and himself Saturday morning. Seattle Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building on fire just after on the 1700 block of SW Barton St. just after 7:39 a.m. Crews saw...
Overnight I-5 lane closures in Everett begin Monday night
EVERETT, Wash. — Starting Feb. 13, drivers can expect one lane of northbound I-5 in Everett to be open overnight for nine nights in February and two nights in March, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Diamond-tipped grinders will be smoothing over the two right northbound lanes...
15-year-olds crash into SeaTac hotel, lead deputies on freeway chase in stolen car
SEATAC, Wash. — Three 15-year-olds allegedly led deputies on a chase that involved a stolen car and several collisions early Sunday. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just before 1 a.m. a 911 call reported that a vehicle crashed into the DoubleTree hotel on the 18700 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac. The driver drove into the hotel’s valet area and hit several people inside, then got out of the vehicle and “had a physical altercation with someone” before running back to the car and driving away, KCSO said. Several hotel employees sustained minor injuries, deputies added.
Smoke damage forces Seattle elementary school to close Monday
SEATTLE — Classes at Catharine Blaine K-8 school in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood were canceled Monday after the outside of the school caught fire Sunday evening. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) said the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) quickly responded to prevent the fire at the northeast entrance of the building from spreading.
Frustrated residents call on governor to deal with Seattle's illegal Ship Canal encampment
SEATTLE — Some residents in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood are appealing to Gov. Jay Inslee to step in and clear a homeless encampment that has been the scene of multiple fires and shootings. The encampment, which sits on both sides of the I-5 express lanes at 42nd Street, is within...
Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in crash involving suspected DUI forklift driver
SEATTLE — A vigil is being held on Aurora Avenue Friday evening by family members of the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. Jessica Valdez, a mother of three, was one of three people hurt Tuesday when a man accused of operating a forklift while intoxicated entered Aurora Avenue North at 96th Street and collided with an SUV, which then hit a landscape truck.
Parents still wait for answers from Bellevue School District on school closing decision
BELLEVUE, Wash. — There’s a new timeline at play in the Bellevue School District (BSD) following the staff's recommendations to close Ardmore, Wilburton and Eastgate elementary schools and consolidate those students into other schools. The school board has 90 days, a timeline that started last week, to act...
Tips for parents to help your child avoid serious burns
SEATTLE — The statistics are enough to get any parent's attention. More than three in 10 injuries admitted to U.S. burn centers are the result of scald burns from hot liquid or steam. Sadly, 61% of those patients are kids under the age of 5. “Most burns are caused...
Apple Cup Men's Basketball: Round 1 goes to Cougs
It was scrappy, gritty and at times it was ugly. What else would you expect from an Apple cup game?. By the end of the first chapter of the storied rivalry, it was the Washington State Cougars holding off the Washington Huskies for a 56-51 win in Pullman on Saturday night.
