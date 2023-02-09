ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Townsend, WA

KOMO News

Coast Guard rescues 2 from rowboat in Hood Canal

BREMERTON, Wash. — Two people had to be rescued Sunday evening after they were unable to maneuver their rowboat during bad weather conditions in the Hood Canal. The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report around 6:15 p.m. of two people struggling to maneuver their rowboat for over two hours due to strong currents and 35-40 knot winds.
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Person shot during home invasion in Sammamish

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A person was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after they were shot during a home invasion in Sammamish. “I’ve been living here my whole life," said Sammamish resident Luis Velez. "Sammamish is the like number one safest place in America, so you don’t think something like that would happen. That’s crazy."
SAMMAMISH, WA
KOMO News

Man shot, killed near Burien gas station

BURIEN, Wash. — A man is dead following a shooting in Burien Sunday night and deputies are continuing to search for the suspected shooter. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to the shooting in the area of the 14800 block of 1st Ave S just after 10 p.m. Employees in the area said the shooting took place behind a nearby 76 gas station.
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Dozens arrested for suspected DUI on Super Bowl Sunday in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — At least 37 people were arrested on Super Bowl Sunday for suspected DUI in Washington, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The WSP said extra patrols would be out on Sunday looking for impaired drivers. The WSP said 37 people had been arrested for suspected DUI by 9 p.m. Sunday, but said that number could increase by Monday morning.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Man found dead in Kent apartment parking lot

KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old Renton man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in the parking lot of a Kent apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 5:47 a.m. on the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast, according to the Kent Police Department.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Overnight I-5 lane closures in Everett begin Monday night

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting Feb. 13, drivers can expect one lane of northbound I-5 in Everett to be open overnight for nine nights in February and two nights in March, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Diamond-tipped grinders will be smoothing over the two right northbound lanes...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

15-year-olds crash into SeaTac hotel, lead deputies on freeway chase in stolen car

SEATAC, Wash. — Three 15-year-olds allegedly led deputies on a chase that involved a stolen car and several collisions early Sunday. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just before 1 a.m. a 911 call reported that a vehicle crashed into the DoubleTree hotel on the 18700 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac. The driver drove into the hotel’s valet area and hit several people inside, then got out of the vehicle and “had a physical altercation with someone” before running back to the car and driving away, KCSO said. Several hotel employees sustained minor injuries, deputies added.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Smoke damage forces Seattle elementary school to close Monday

SEATTLE — Classes at Catharine Blaine K-8 school in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood were canceled Monday after the outside of the school caught fire Sunday evening. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) said the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) quickly responded to prevent the fire at the northeast entrance of the building from spreading.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Vigil held for mother of 3 killed in crash involving suspected DUI forklift driver

SEATTLE — A vigil is being held on Aurora Avenue Friday evening by family members of the 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. Jessica Valdez, a mother of three, was one of three people hurt Tuesday when a man accused of operating a forklift while intoxicated entered Aurora Avenue North at 96th Street and collided with an SUV, which then hit a landscape truck.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tips for parents to help your child avoid serious burns

SEATTLE — The statistics are enough to get any parent's attention. More than three in 10 injuries admitted to U.S. burn centers are the result of scald burns from hot liquid or steam. Sadly, 61% of those patients are kids under the age of 5. “Most burns are caused...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Apple Cup Men's Basketball: Round 1 goes to Cougs

It was scrappy, gritty and at times it was ugly. What else would you expect from an Apple cup game?. By the end of the first chapter of the storied rivalry, it was the Washington State Cougars holding off the Washington Huskies for a 56-51 win in Pullman on Saturday night.
PULLMAN, WA

