SEATAC, Wash. — Three 15-year-olds allegedly led deputies on a chase that involved a stolen car and several collisions early Sunday. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), just before 1 a.m. a 911 call reported that a vehicle crashed into the DoubleTree hotel on the 18700 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac. The driver drove into the hotel’s valet area and hit several people inside, then got out of the vehicle and “had a physical altercation with someone” before running back to the car and driving away, KCSO said. Several hotel employees sustained minor injuries, deputies added.

SEATAC, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO