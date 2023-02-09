ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Next Ruby's Pantry Distribution Day Thursday, February 16th

The next local Ruby’s Pantry Distribtuion Day will take place this Thursday, February 16th at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Distribution of items will start at 4:00 p.m., and will go until 5:30 p.m., or until all of the items are gone, whichever comes first. Each share will again cost $25, with a two-shares-per-vehicle limit. Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry stated in a news release that distrbution will again take place this month via a drive-thru format, and he added that guests are asked to clear a space in their vehicle and to provide containers for their items, if possible.
AUSTIN, MN
MCHS Austin redesignated Level 4 trauma hospital

The Minnesota Department of Health has redesignated Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin as a Level 4 trauma hospital. The recertification process included an outside review of the hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for trauma patients. To qualify for Level 4 designation, the trauma hospital must have an...
AUSTIN, MN
Austin Packers boys hockey team falls to Albert Lea 9-3 Saturday

The Austin Packers boys hockey team kicked off a three-game homestand towards the end of the regular season at Riverside Arena Saturday afternoon versus I-90 rival Albert Lea in a Big 9 Conference and Section 1A matchup, and it was Eli Farris and Connor Pirsig each tallying hat tricks with three goals apiece as the Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period of play on their way to a 9-3 win.
AUSTIN, MN
Austin Packers gymnastics team fourth at Big 9 Meet Saturday

The Austin Packers gymnastics team was at Friedell Middle School in Rochester Saturday to compete in the Big 9 Conference meet, and it was the Packers taking fourth place with a team score of 135.750. Owatonna took first in the team competition with a final score of 146.800, followed by...
AUSTIN, MN
Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team downs Lewiston/Altura 58-37 Friday night for 14th win in a row

In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com, the Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team, tied with Kingsland atop the West Division of the Southeast Conference played host to the Lewiston/Altura Cardinals from the West Division of the Three Rivers League in a non-conference matchup in Grand Meadow, and it was the Superlarks jumping out to a 16-3 lead on their way to a 58-37 win, their 14th in a row.
LEWISTON, MN

