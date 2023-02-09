The next local Ruby’s Pantry Distribtuion Day will take place this Thursday, February 16th at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Distribution of items will start at 4:00 p.m., and will go until 5:30 p.m., or until all of the items are gone, whichever comes first. Each share will again cost $25, with a two-shares-per-vehicle limit. Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry stated in a news release that distrbution will again take place this month via a drive-thru format, and he added that guests are asked to clear a space in their vehicle and to provide containers for their items, if possible.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO