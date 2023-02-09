Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Next Ruby’s Pantry Distribution Day Thursday, February 16th
The next local Ruby’s Pantry Distribtuion Day will take place this Thursday, February 16th at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Distribution of items will start at 4:00 p.m., and will go until 5:30 p.m., or until all of the items are gone, whichever comes first. Each share will again cost $25, with a two-shares-per-vehicle limit. Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry stated in a news release that distrbution will again take place this month via a drive-thru format, and he added that guests are asked to clear a space in their vehicle and to provide containers for their items, if possible.
myaustinminnesota.com
MCHS Austin redesignated Level 4 trauma hospital
The Minnesota Department of Health has redesignated Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin as a Level 4 trauma hospital. The recertification process included an outside review of the hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for trauma patients. To qualify for Level 4 designation, the trauma hospital must have an...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys hockey team falls to Albert Lea 9-3 Saturday
The Austin Packers boys hockey team kicked off a three-game homestand towards the end of the regular season at Riverside Arena Saturday afternoon versus I-90 rival Albert Lea in a Big 9 Conference and Section 1A matchup, and it was Eli Farris and Connor Pirsig each tallying hat tricks with three goals apiece as the Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period of play on their way to a 9-3 win.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers Dance Team qualifies for State Meet in high-kick at Section 1AA meet Saturday
The Austin Packers Dance Team, the defending State Class AA champion in high-kick was in search of another trip to State at the Section 1AA Dance Meet at Kasson/Mantorville High School Saturday, and it was the Packers qualifying for the state meet in high-kick with a 2nd place finish, and the squad took 4th in the jazz competition Saturday.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers gymnastics team fourth at Big 9 Meet Saturday
The Austin Packers gymnastics team was at Friedell Middle School in Rochester Saturday to compete in the Big 9 Conference meet, and it was the Packers taking fourth place with a team score of 135.750. Owatonna took first in the team competition with a final score of 146.800, followed by...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team takes 5th place at Big 9 Meet Friday and Saturday
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team traveled to Northfield Friday for the diving portion of the Big 9 Conference Meet, and to the Rochester Rec Center for the swimming portion Saturday, and it was the Packers taking fifth place with a total of 221 team points. Rochester Century...
myaustinminnesota.com
Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team downs Lewiston/Altura 58-37 Friday night for 14th win in a row
In a game you heard on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com, the Grand Meadow Superlarks girls basketball team, tied with Kingsland atop the West Division of the Southeast Conference played host to the Lewiston/Altura Cardinals from the West Division of the Three Rivers League in a non-conference matchup in Grand Meadow, and it was the Superlarks jumping out to a 16-3 lead on their way to a 58-37 win, their 14th in a row.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team edged by NRHEG 60-54 Friday evening
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was in New Richland Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak versus the Panthers of NRHEG in a Gopher Conference matchup, and it was Daxter Lee leading all scorers with 25 points as the Panthers defended their home floor with a 60-54 win.
Comments / 0