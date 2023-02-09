Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Third Regular Session of 2023 for Kenton City Council on Tap Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. Council members will hear from the Ohio Ethics Commission. The Kenton Hardin Health Department Report will be presented as well. There will be three items under new business that will be on first reading. The third regular session of the year...
wktn.com
Kenton Board of Education to Meet Tonight
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the February meeting this evening. A presentation on the Kenton Elementary School Leader in Me program will be presented by Principal Angela Buttermand and four of her students. Several personnel items await Board action, including the approval of five substitute teacher...
wktn.com
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road closing. starting today (February 13). Starting today, Township Road 22, between County Roads 95 and 113 in Washington Township, will be closed for 3 to 4 days. That is due to a bridge repair project.
Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark closing after 125 years
LIMA — The closing of Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark, a 125-year-old men’s clothing store, signifies the end of an era for the business and the Lima community it served. The store has been a mainstay in Lima’s downtown, providing formal and casual attire to generations of men throughout the region. The closure serves as a reminder of the changing times and the impact that technology and shifting consumer behavior can have on traditional brick-and-mortar retail businesses.
wktn.com
United Way Creating Campaign Cabinet
The United Way of Hardin County is creating a Campaign Cabinet to help plan and implement this year’s Annual Giving Campaign. Duties will include helping to find and reach out to businesses to host workplace campaigns. Meetings will start off once per month but will end up being more...
wktn.com
Three Vehicles Involved in Sunday Afternoon Crash in Kenton
A three vehicle crash occurred late Sunday morning on Broadway at Franklin in Kenton. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 19 year old Kiara Harp, of Kenton, failed to stop in time and her vehicle struck the rear of a car being driven by 21 year old Morgan Speirs, of Alger.
Delaware Gazette
Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced
The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree
FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
WTOL-TV
Providential meeting sending Canadian police officer on 500 mile ride to help pay Defiance man's medical bills
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Aaron Hopson is a long-time Defiance resident and former Defiance firefighter. Hopson’s 19-year-old son Alex has IGA vasculitis, a disorder that causes the small blood vessels in a person’s skin, joints, intestines and kidneys to become inflamed and bleed. Alex, is in desperate need...
Porch ignites, setting Swanton home ablaze early Monday
SWANTON, Ohio — The Swanton Fire Department battled a fire at a home in Fulton County Monday morning. Fire crews were called out to the Swanton home near County Road 4 around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy flames could be seen on the front of the home. WTOL 11...
wktn.com
KHS Spirit Week Underway
Kenton High School Spirit Week kicks off today and goes through this Friday February 17. Today, the 9th & 10th grade classes should dress as kids or toddlers and 11th & 12th grade students dress as senior citizens. Tomorrow is Monochromatic Day. Students should wear one color. Wednesday students should...
TPD: Shots fired at Glass Bowl Lanes early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to the Glass Bowl Lanes bowling alley in west Toledo early Sunday on a call for shots fired. According to a Toledo police report, crews arrived at the bowling alley on Telegraph Road at approximately 12:35 a.m. The report stated that, upon police arrival, there were "hundreds of people fleeing out of the bowling alley."
Allen County transitions to new prosecutor
LIMA — It was a changing of the guard in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office Friday, with longtime prosecutor Juergen Waldick sworn in as the newest judge in the state’s Third District Court of Appeals and assistant chief prosecutor Destiny Caldwell sworn in as Waldick’s interim replacement.
crawfordcountynow.com
Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Reginald Canfield―White male, 45 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Canfield is wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections / Adult Parole Authority for sexual battery F3. He has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
wktn.com
Marathon Official to be ONU Black History Month Keynote Speaker
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University will be observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month with a keynote address by Germaine Hunter, vice president of talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion at Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The presentation, to be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 4...
hometownstations.com
American Township Police respond to call of abducted child on Tuesday, charges pending against Lima man
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office releases details on two narcotics-related search warrants in Lima
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics-related search warrant at 973 W. Wayne St. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Reports of Shots Fired at Marysville Municipal Airport on Saturday Leads to Arrest
MARYSVILLE – It was an unusual, alarming sight – what appeared to be an active shooter situation on the grounds of Marysville Municipal Airport over the weekend prompted cautious apprehension by Marysville Police, who responded to a report of individuals discharging firearms on airport property. Marysville Police Chief...
Comments / 0