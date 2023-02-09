ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Asghari: Britney Spears' Husband Alleges Drug Use, Mental Instability, Urges Icon to Enter Rehab

By Tyler Johnson
The Hollywood Gossip
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
The Hollywood Gossip

It’s a Girl! Sister Wives Star Madison Brown Welcomes Baby #3#

Madison Brown and Caleb Brush welcomed their third child together are parents once again. “Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz,” the Utah native — who is the daughter of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown — announced via Instagram on Saturday, February 11.
UTAH STATE
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
The Hollywood Gossip

Heather Gay BLASTED by Sister Nancy: Sorry Whitney Met the REAL You!

Despite all of Heather Gay’s black eye drama last season, one storyline was much more serious — and long-lasting. Though friends and also relatives, Heather and Whitney Rose were feuding hard during RHOSLC Season 3. The pair of fan-favorites tore viewers apart, with some just hoping that they’ll...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hollywood Gossip

Rihanna Amazes at Super Bowl Halftime, Announces She's PREGNANT

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played an incredible football game on Sunday night. But Rihanna stole the show. First, the superstar returned to the performing stage with a mesmerizing medley of her greatest hits during halftime of Super Bowl 57. And then?. The singer announced she was pregnant!!!!
KANSAS CITY, MO

