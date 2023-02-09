With one month until Selection Sunday, Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) is squarely in the Field of 68 at the moment. Assuming a few more wins, the final seven regular season games plus the Big Ten Tournament largely are about seeding for the Illini, whose résumé is buoyed by two top-10 NET wins from November — UCLA and Texas — and has plenty of opportunity to improve down the stretch of Big Ten play.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
