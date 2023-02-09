For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO