Bracketology update: With a month to Selection Sunday, Illini a popular No. 6 seed in projected fields

With one month until Selection Sunday, Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) is squarely in the Field of 68 at the moment. Assuming a few more wins, the final seven regular season games plus the Big Ten Tournament largely are about seeding for the Illini, whose résumé is buoyed by two top-10 NET wins from November — UCLA and Texas — and has plenty of opportunity to improve down the stretch of Big Ten play.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Illinois

For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
