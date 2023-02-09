ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco PD places school on lockdown; No weapon found

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police and Weslaco Independent School District officials placed Premier High School on lockdown early Thursday after receiving a call about a weapon on campus.

However, no weapon was located at Premier High School, according to police.

Police: 20-year-old with child porn arrested at Brownsville bridge

At about 9:18 a.m. Feb. 9, the Weslaco Police Communications Center received an anonymous call concerning a possible student with a weapon on campus. Police placed the school on lockdown and conducted “an extensive search of the school.”

Superintendent updates community on RGC high school security after lockdown

The Weslaco Police Department reminds the public “to always report any suspicious activity and never hesitate to call for help in emergencies.”

Anyone with information regarding the cause of Thursday’s Premier High School lockdown is urged to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477. Calls will remain anonymous.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

