HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The FBI has agreed to review two deaths that occurred in the Harris County Jail, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who requested the review. In a release, Gonzalez said, "Last week, I reached out to James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Field Office, to have his agents review the circumstances surrounding two men’s deaths in our jail because I want our community to fully trust our commitment to transparency and full accountability. I look forward to learning the FBI’s findings, because we must all know the full truth if we are to improve our operation and make the jail as safe as possible for everyone entrusted into our care."

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO