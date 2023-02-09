ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

4 people charged in 2022 deadly shooting of man in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in southeast Houston earlier this month. The suspects, 19-year-old Arissa Renteria, 21-year-old Antonio Jaimes, 26-year-old Juan Velazuez, and 20-year-old Damien Cordova are all charged with capital murder. They're accused in the death of 28-year-old Brandon...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

16-year-old shot, killed outside apartments in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating what led up to a shooting that reportedly killed one in north Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are investigating a shooting in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Westfield. Officials say the call came in around 3 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect arrested, charged with burglarizing Houston library

HOUSTON - One man is facing charges after burglarizing at least two Houston-area libraries. 51-year-old James Wilson is charged with burglary of a building. According to a release, between October 17 and February 1, 10 Houston Public Libraries were burglarized during off hours. In all cases, authorities said, the suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies find body near wrecked car in northeast Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after getting thrown out of their car during a wreck. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on the 5000 block of Hopper Road in northeast Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body near a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FBI to review 2 deaths that occurred inside Harris County Jail after sheriff request

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The FBI has agreed to review two deaths that occurred in the Harris County Jail, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who requested the review. In a release, Gonzalez said, "Last week, I reached out to James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Field Office, to have his agents review the circumstances surrounding two men’s deaths in our jail because I want our community to fully trust our commitment to transparency and full accountability. I look forward to learning the FBI’s findings, because we must all know the full truth if we are to improve our operation and make the jail as safe as possible for everyone entrusted into our care."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found dead outside Houston business on Selinsky Road

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business Monday morning. According to police, the discovery was made around 7:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man’s body appears to have been at the location for a few...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer shoots domestic assault suspect in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members

HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot while trying to fight officer in Kingwood

Overnight a domestic incident between a man and his girlfriend escalated and ended with Houston police shooting the 28-year-old suspect as he tried to fight an officer while running from a Kingwood apartment complex. FOX 26's Shelby Rose breaks down what happened.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
HOUSTON, TX
wdhn.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE

