FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox26houston.com
4 people charged in 2022 deadly shooting of man in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man in southeast Houston earlier this month. The suspects, 19-year-old Arissa Renteria, 21-year-old Antonio Jaimes, 26-year-old Juan Velazuez, and 20-year-old Damien Cordova are all charged with capital murder. They're accused in the death of 28-year-old Brandon...
fox26houston.com
16-year-old shot, killed outside apartments in north Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating what led up to a shooting that reportedly killed one in north Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are investigating a shooting in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Westfield. Officials say the call came in around 3 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured: Man, 18, charged with capital murder
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a Houston shooting that left two men dead and another in the hospital. Police say Chase Franklin Williams, 18, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police responded to shooting reports at two different...
fox26houston.com
Houston police officer shoots suspect on Bellaire Blvd. after chase
HOUSTON - A suspect was shot by a Houston police officer after a pursuit early Monday morning, police say. The suspect – who police say was armed – was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured. The incident...
fox26houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged with burglarizing Houston library
HOUSTON - One man is facing charges after burglarizing at least two Houston-area libraries. 51-year-old James Wilson is charged with burglary of a building. According to a release, between October 17 and February 1, 10 Houston Public Libraries were burglarized during off hours. In all cases, authorities said, the suspect...
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect in chase attempts to jump over highway divider
A police chase in northwest Houston ends after a short standoff. The suspect's car appeared to start smoking, and as he exited the vehicle, he tried to jump the divider on the highway to escape.
cw39.com
Deputies find body near wrecked car in northeast Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after getting thrown out of their car during a wreck. It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on the 5000 block of Hopper Road in northeast Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body near a...
fox26houston.com
Woman dead due to falling out of car window after argument with driver in north Houston
HOUSTON - A 25-year-old woman is dead after a supposed drunken argument while traveling along the freeway in north Houston, officials say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Freeway near Calvacade Street. Police say the driver, Jorge Velasquez Torres, 23, is charged with...
fox26houston.com
FBI to review 2 deaths that occurred inside Harris County Jail after sheriff request
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The FBI has agreed to review two deaths that occurred in the Harris County Jail, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who requested the review. In a release, Gonzalez said, "Last week, I reached out to James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston Field Office, to have his agents review the circumstances surrounding two men’s deaths in our jail because I want our community to fully trust our commitment to transparency and full accountability. I look forward to learning the FBI’s findings, because we must all know the full truth if we are to improve our operation and make the jail as safe as possible for everyone entrusted into our care."
fox26houston.com
Man found dead outside Houston business on Selinsky Road
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a business Monday morning. According to police, the discovery was made around 7:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man’s body appears to have been at the location for a few...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer shoots domestic assault suspect in Kingwood
KINGWOOD, Texas - Officials say a domestic incident in Kingwood ended with a suspect hospitalized during an officer-involved shooting. It happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Northpark Plaza Dr. a little before 3:15 a.m. when officers were called for an assault in progress. When police arrived, they heard screaming inside an apartment and what sounded like "help" on the third floor.
fox26houston.com
Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members
HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
fox26houston.com
Man shot while trying to fight officer in Kingwood
Overnight a domestic incident between a man and his girlfriend escalated and ended with Houston police shooting the 28-year-old suspect as he tried to fight an officer while running from a Kingwood apartment complex. FOX 26's Shelby Rose breaks down what happened.
Click2Houston.com
Driver in armored van carjacked by suspects in NW Harris County, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after they say an armored van was carjacked from a northwest Harris County car lot Monday morning. It happened in the 10700 block of FM 1960 Road West at around 7 a.m. According to Constable...
HPD: Homicide investigation underway after body found outside business in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A body was found outside of a southeast Houston business Monday morning, according to police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery, saying the body was found just after 7 a.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd. near the Selinsky Rd. intersection. Police said they were responding...
Texas mother unknowingly drives past fatal car accident her son was in: Police
A Texas mother is warning others not to drink and drive after driving past her son's accident on her way to work - not knowing it was him.
fox26houston.com
Police chase ends with suspect jumping over divider on 290, car appeared to be smoking
HOUSTON - A police chase in northwest Houston ends after a short standoff, officials say. According to Houston police, the police chase started just before midnight, but there's been no information on why he was originally fleeing. The chase ended after the suspect's car came to a stop on 290 just after Fairbanks near 14000 Northwest Freeway.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
wdhn.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
Off-duty officer chases gunman after shots fired during fight at steakhouse downtown, HPD says
Officers tell told ABC13 two large groups were involved when a man allegedly opened fire after a fight inside the restaurant.
