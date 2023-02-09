MINNEAPOLIS -- We have our first look at the spring flood forecast. The National Weather Service says the flood risk in Minnesota and western Wisconsin is slightly higher than normal.The NWS team considers things like the long-range forecast, winter snowpack and pre-winter conditions when it builds out risk factors.Our summer drought may actually be doing us a favor on this one because the snowpack we have right now is significant. With the dry conditions we had in our warmer months, it appears there's somewhere for all that melting snow to go. Another interesting thing this year: the ground isn't as frozen...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO