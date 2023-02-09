Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Lake Winnebago Ice Is Deteriorating, A Warning To Sturgeon Spearers
CHILTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fishing clubs keep a watchful eye on conditions as sturgeon spearing on the Lake Winnebago System continues this week. The Quinney Fishing Club says the unseasonably warm weather is having an impact. Fishing club president Mark Ecker says ice on the east side of the...
wtaq.com
Sturgeon Spearing Season Numbers Drop On Day Two
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that day two of the 2023 Winnebago sturgeon spearing season was considerably slower than Saturday. Only 261 fish were harvested throughout the system. That number includes 42 juvenile females, 93 adult females, and 126 males. This is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2023 Winnebago Sturgeon spearing season harvest update | By Wisconsin DNR
February 12, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Wi – Spearers who could get out onto the ice safely experienced a warm, sunny day and good water clarity. It was good enough that spearers reported seeing the bottom in many locations around Lake Winnebago. Ice conditions, however, likely prevented many from participating this year.
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
Wisconsin State weather forecast discussion: Risks of increasing river flows as Wisconsin braces for widespread rain
The National Weather Service in Green Bay, Wisconsin State has issued its latest forecast discussion for the region for the short and long term. In the short term, the forecast anticipates a quiet stretch of weather with the main challenge being temperatures. A weak area of low pressure is located over central Upper MI, with a cold front expected to move through northeast WI later tonight. Although moisture is lacking, winds are expected to pick up through the night, which will prevent temperatures from falling too far. Min temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens to lower 20s central WI, middle to upper 20s eastern WI.
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
WISN
Sturgeon spearing season begins
The sturgeon spearing season in Wisconsin opens Saturday, giving spearers a chance to harvest Wisconsin's largest and oldest fish species. With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System supports an annual spearing season that will run for a maximum of 16 days (Feb. 26) or until any of the predetermined harvest caps have been met.
OnlyInYourState
The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park
Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
nbc15.com
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece. The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done. Organizers say this experience consisted...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early
That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
wtaq.com
F-16s from Madison shoot down unidentified object over Lake Huron
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – The jets that shot down the unidentified object over Lake Huron came from Madison. The Pentagon yesterday said F-16s out of Truax Field found and destroyed the object. It was the fourth flying object shot down by American fighter pilots in the past week or...
There Is An Abandoned Cold War Missile Silo In Wisconsin
The Cold war had to a lot of high tension over nukes and missiles for America and other countries. In fact, during the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
Fox11online.com
Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
This Is Wisconsin's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
nbc15.com
Back-to-back systems this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll be a fan of today’s as well! More sunshine for Sunday with temperatures back in the mid-40s for most of southern Wisconsin. The main differences between today and yesterday will be lighter winds, and clouds starting to build in during the evening hours.
NWS: Minnesota, western Wisconsin at higher risk for flooding this spring
MINNEAPOLIS -- We have our first look at the spring flood forecast. The National Weather Service says the flood risk in Minnesota and western Wisconsin is slightly higher than normal.The NWS team considers things like the long-range forecast, winter snowpack and pre-winter conditions when it builds out risk factors.Our summer drought may actually be doing us a favor on this one because the snowpack we have right now is significant. With the dry conditions we had in our warmer months, it appears there's somewhere for all that melting snow to go. Another interesting thing this year: the ground isn't as frozen...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Corn Growers name Yield Contest Winners
LISBON, Wis. [February 6, 2023] – At the Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo last week, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association (WCGA) named the 2022 Wisconsin Corn Yield Contest winners. Organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices, the contest highlights the importance of using sound agronomic practices in...
Comments / 0