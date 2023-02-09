Read full article on original website
Employee Wellness Platform Spectrum.Life Raises $5.3M
Employee wellness startup Spectrum.Life has secured 5 million euros (about $5.34 million) in fresh funding. The fundraise was reported Friday (Feb. 10) by Tech Funding News, which stated that the investment was led by Act Venture Capital along with participation from other existing and new investors. Spectrum.Life said it will...
Carrefour Tests ChatGPT as Grocers Tap AI to Boost Efficiency
Carrefour’s ChatGPT-generated video comes as grocers worldwide leverage AI to improve their labor economics. The multinational grocery giant, which has nearly 14,000 stores across more than 30 countries, is leveraging the chatbot and a computer-generated human avatar to reduce the labor cost of creating customer-facing videos. In a recent...
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
'Mess' Reported at Meta as Company Plans New Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” is reportedly off to a rocky start. The company has delayed the budgets for several of its teams while planning a new round of layoffs, two employees with knowledge of the situation tell the Financial Times (FT). The FT report,...
Accenture Acquires Morphus and Launches Cyber Industry Practice in Latam
Accenture has acquired a Brazil-based cybersecurity firm and launched a cyber industry practice in Latin America. The global professional services company purchased Morphus, a provider of cyber defense, risk management and cyber threat intelligence services, and named chief information security officers (CISOs) from that firm to lead its new practice in the region, Accenture said in a Monday (Feb. 13) press release.
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
IBM and Emkan Finance Develop Small Business Digital Lending Product
Emkan Finance and IBM have developed a digital financing product for small businesses in Saudi Arabia. In announcing the collaboration on Thursday (Feb. 7), IBM stated that the partnership would enable Emkan Finance to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with financial support digitally. The self-service digital financing product leverages...
Newell Brands to Transition to New CEO Amid Restructuring
Newell Brands will transition to a new CEO soon after announcing a restructuring and layoffs. The consumer goods company said in a Friday (Feb. 10) press release that President Chris Peterson is to become president and CEO effective May 16, at which time current CEO Ravi Saligram will retire. The...
Transcard Debuts Supply Chain Financing Tool for Billers
Payments solution provider Transcard says it wants to help billers access working capital. To make this happen, the company on Monday (Feb. 13) announced it has updated its embedded payments platform, SMART Suite, to include receivables and supply chain financing (SCF) capabilities. “Billers have long been at the mercy of...
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Report: Former Head of Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Unit Leaving Company
A former head of Goldman Sachs’ mass-market retail effort, Marcus, is reportedly leaving the bank. Peeyush Nahar, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 to lead the retail banking business after having been an executive at Amazon and Uber, will take on an advisory role, according to a Friday (Feb. 10) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
Companies Invest in Digital Despite Recession Worries
American companies are worried about recession, but not so worried they've stopped their digital investments. Investment in technology has remained durable in the face of economic downturn, a trend that seems like it will persist this year, The New York Times reported Monday (Feb. 13). The story illustrates the trend...
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
Open Lending Looks to Meet Demand for Older Cars
Open Lending is expanding its car financing program to meet a demand for older vehicles. The Austin-based lending platform, which facilitates car loans, announced Thursday (Feb. 9) that it had increased its allowable age for vehicles from 9 years to 11 years old in an effort to make car ownership accessible for near and non-prime borrowers.
LendTech Platform Kennek Gets $4.5M in Pre-Seed Funding
U.K.-based FinTech Kennek has raised $4.5 million in its pre-seed round. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) LinkedIn post announcing the fresh funding, Xavier De Pauw, founder and co-CEO at Kennek, said the round was led by Dutch Founders Fund, FF Venture Capital and Plug and Play Ventures. Founded in 2021,...
Why Worldline Says Turkey Is Ready for eCommerce Innovation
The fast-growing Turkish eCommerce market is catching the attention of global online businesses. According to Guillaume Tournand, vice president of growth and digital commerce at Worldline, Turkey is one of the “high-growth markets” globally where eCommerce growth potential is significantly larger than growth rates in the European Union or the United States. And as a result, a growing number of international eCommerce businesses are looking to do cross-border eCommerce in the market.
Citi Sees Upside in Deeper Payments Messaging and Cross-Border Innovation
Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments and receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) at Citi, offer some tips for the payments industry in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The payments industry has upped its game in recent years, but it can...
30% of Construction Firms Are Investing in Technology
Construction firms are looking to technology to help them improve operations and build resilience. Thirty percent of such firms said they are preparing for a possible recession by investing in technology to save time and costs, according to the January/February edition of the “B2B and Digital Payments Tracker®,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
