The fast-growing Turkish eCommerce market is catching the attention of global online businesses. According to Guillaume Tournand, vice president of growth and digital commerce at Worldline, Turkey is one of the “high-growth markets” globally where eCommerce growth potential is significantly larger than growth rates in the European Union or the United States. And as a result, a growing number of international eCommerce businesses are looking to do cross-border eCommerce in the market.

3 DAYS AGO