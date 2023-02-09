ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

City of Tyler approves more than $4 million for sewer line replacement

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IfvQ_0kiAcZrG00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler City Council approved a $4,671,386 contract on Wednesday to rehabilitate 115 sewer mains and 45,213 feet of sewer lines.

Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair

The contract is with King Solutions services and will also install 58 manholes.

This new contract, which is funded by utility bonds, is a part of Tyler’s ongoing Consent Decree agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade and revitalize the city’s ageing wastewater system.

The decree started in 2016 and has reduced the number of sewer overflows to 7.5 per 100 miles of sewer in 2023 from 15 per 100 miles in 2016.

The city said new lines in basins six, 12 and 21 will be constructed without digging up the old lines through a technique called pipe-bursting.

“Pipe-bursting is a sewer line replacement method that doesn’t require extensive excavation,” P.E. Project Engineer, Tiffany Currie said. “It’s a method we have used extensively in the past to correct pipe deficiencies. We use existing openings in the sewer system, like manholes, to access the pipe. The pipe is opened and forced outward with a bursting tool until the old pipe breaks apart. The new pipe is pulled through the opening filling the void created by the old pipe.”

Sulphur Springs officials find Mississippi prison escapee dead in restroom

The new construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2023 and officials anticipate it to be completed by winter of 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kiAcZrG00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Downtown Longview building facing possible foundation issues

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There is a building in downtown Longview that has caught some attention from passersby. It’s located at the corner of Center and Tyler Streets, and it’s pretty easy to spot since it has a hole in the brick on the second story and barricades on the sidewalk on the corner.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

High Street bridge reopened in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The bridge in the 500 block of South High Street in Longview has been reopened to traffic, the city announced. The bridge was closed between Nelson Street and Marion Drive due to a sinkhole that opened up on Feb. 1. Traffic was previously rerouted while repairs were being made.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman’s body found at Clear Springs parking lot in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dollar General’s pOpshelf opens Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dollar General’s pOpshelf announced on Monday that their new Tyler store is now open. The store is located at 8942 S Broadway Avenue in the Village at Cumberland Park, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. “We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Rusk County set to upgrade infrastructure with fiber broadband

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From repaving roads and water system upgrades, to bridge and transit projects, and of course broadband, federal money is available to build and repair infrastructure, and some of it will be coming to East Texas. Infrastructure: it’s become the buzz word for all levels of...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Municipal Court offering Warrant Solution Program this month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During the month of February, Tyler Municipal Court is offering a ‘Warrant Solution Program.’ The program allows any person with an outstanding warrant in the City of Tyler to voluntarily appear in court to request a payment plan with no risk of being arrested. According to the Tyler Municipal Court, people […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

A Better East Texas: Ice storm response

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas. If you live east of a line from Tyler to Lufkin, you may have been less affected, but you certainly saw the images of what was happening in the areas hit hardest. While...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Alba-Golden ISD Bus In Head On Collision

An Alba-Golden ISD school bus was involved in a head-on collision at about 6:30 Saturday morning on FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. Six students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital as a precaution but were released. The students were on the way to a UIL competition. The preliminary investigation shows the passenger car’s driver crossed the center line and hit the bus in the front left.
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th

As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A semi-truck and trailer transporting cars has overturned on U.S. Highway 69 near Flint. The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Thursday as the truck was traveling toward Tyler. Traffic is being diverted on the highway toward Bullard. The truck was apparently transporting vehicles from Flint to...
FLINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chick-fil-A to open new Henderson restaurant this week

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Henderson on Feb. 16, and bring about 80 jobs to the community. According to a release, Michael Bringman was selected as the owner and operator of the 2416 Highway 79 S location. “My goal for Chick-fil-A Henderson is to give everyone that […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of S. Broadway Avenue; police say no foul play is suspected at this time. A woman’s body was found at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday when someone from the restaurant called the police, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy