Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Walk 4 Warmth raises funds for neighbors' utility bills

'A labor of love:' Monthly poetry slam takes root in Anchorage. The Writer's Block Bookstore and Café in Spenard hosts the Edutainment Nite Poetry Slam every second Saturday of the month. The event was founded by MoHagani Magnetek and gives everyday poets a place to share their work. Anchorage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
focushillsboro.com

That Damned Ship The SS Oregon Couldnt Make It Across Alaska

Belongs to David Reamer’s ongoing series of weekly articles about the past in Alaska. Do you have a question regarding the history of Anchorage, Alaska, or a suggestion for a future article? Please fill out the form at the bottom of the page. Travel to and from Alaska was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska

Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage schools on remote learning Monday; after-school activities canceled

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to weather conditions, students in the Anchorage School District are going to remote learning. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and Lumen Christi High School are both closed today. An update sent to parents Monday morning said after-school activities are canceled. “Due to difficult road conditions, all...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage secures a Top 10 snowiest February

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re not even halfway through the month of February, and Anchorage is already breaking new snowfall records. The record 7.1 inches that fell Sunday helped propel Anchorage into the eighth-snowiest February on record. With the month only halfway through, it’s almost a certainty that the month will end within the top 5. While some light snow showers are still occurring this morning, many areas are seeing the snow come to an end. The area of low pressure near Prince William Sound is losing steam, and as a result, the rest of Monday will be fairly quiet with peeks of sunshine making a return.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage is running out of room to store snow

Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alaska?

Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families

In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

SoHi’s Boonstra & Cannava Top Region III Nordic Ski Championships

The 2023 Region III Nordic Ski Championships were contested at the Government Peak Recreation Area in Palmer; Colony skiing to the girls and boys team titles. The Soldotna girls and Homer boys finished as runner-up in the team scoring. Region III Combined Results. Soldotna High School’s Tania Boonstra and Ariana...
SOLDOTNA, AK
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ALASKA STATE
qhubonews.com

It Was Good to Be Friends With the Mayor. Then the Investigations Began.

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Anchorage Daily News. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. In August 2021, two city of Anchorage officials toured the wood-paneled halls of the Golden Lion Hotel,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Northern Light

The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska

Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
ANCHORAGE, AK

