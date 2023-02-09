Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Walk 4 Warmth raises funds for neighbors' utility bills
'A labor of love:' Monthly poetry slam takes root in Anchorage. The Writer's Block Bookstore and Café in Spenard hosts the Edutainment Nite Poetry Slam every second Saturday of the month. The event was founded by MoHagani Magnetek and gives everyday poets a place to share their work. Anchorage...
focushillsboro.com
That Damned Ship The SS Oregon Couldnt Make It Across Alaska
Belongs to David Reamer’s ongoing series of weekly articles about the past in Alaska. Do you have a question regarding the history of Anchorage, Alaska, or a suggestion for a future article? Please fill out the form at the bottom of the page. Travel to and from Alaska was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sole contracted food vendor provides over 1,000 meals daily at the Sullivan Arena
alaskapublic.org
Addressing Alaskans: Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 Economic Forecast
This episode of Addressing Alaskans features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 economic forecast. We hear reports on jobs and employment, housing, consumer optimism, and business confidence. We’ll also hear about Choose Anchorage, a framework intended to revitalize the city. DISCLAIMER: Bill Popp is a member of Alaska...
Catching Up: Researchers Track 6,000 Alaskans’ Paths After Their 2005 High School Graduations
Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up? Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools on remote learning Monday; after-school activities canceled
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to weather conditions, students in the Anchorage School District are going to remote learning. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and Lumen Christi High School are both closed today. An update sent to parents Monday morning said after-school activities are canceled. “Due to difficult road conditions, all...
alaskasnewssource.com
McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures a Top 10 snowiest February
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re not even halfway through the month of February, and Anchorage is already breaking new snowfall records. The record 7.1 inches that fell Sunday helped propel Anchorage into the eighth-snowiest February on record. With the month only halfway through, it’s almost a certainty that the month will end within the top 5. While some light snow showers are still occurring this morning, many areas are seeing the snow come to an end. The area of low pressure near Prince William Sound is losing steam, and as a result, the rest of Monday will be fairly quiet with peeks of sunshine making a return.
alaskasnewssource.com
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage is running out of room to store snow
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alaska?
Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
alaskapublic.org
As state grapples with food stamp backlog, an Anchorage middle school steps up to feed families
In a Wendler Middle School classroom that is normally reserved for lunch detention, Kailey Otten walked through an assortment of food laid out on multiple desks. “I would say a lot of canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce and noodles is probably the thing we’ve gotten the most of,” said Otten, a social work intern at the Anchorage school. “Lots of mac and cheese.”
radiokenai.com
SoHi’s Boonstra & Cannava Top Region III Nordic Ski Championships
The 2023 Region III Nordic Ski Championships were contested at the Government Peak Recreation Area in Palmer; Colony skiing to the girls and boys team titles. The Soldotna girls and Homer boys finished as runner-up in the team scoring. Region III Combined Results. Soldotna High School’s Tania Boonstra and Ariana...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
qhubonews.com
It Was Good to Be Friends With the Mayor. Then the Investigations Began.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with the Anchorage Daily News. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. In August 2021, two city of Anchorage officials toured the wood-paneled halls of the Golden Lion Hotel,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police increase patrols around Sullivan Arena after hundreds of disturbance calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mark Martinson says you can hear the screams at night. Lately, he says, Fairview has experienced a dramatic increase in people yelling, drug use, trash, graffiti and violence. Then there was the night someone tried to break into his home. “Wife had to get rid of...
The Northern Light
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
OnlyInYourState
Alaska Has A Brand New Nordic Spa With Hot And Cold Plunge Pools And A Rainforest Steam Room
If you’re looking for a day of utter relaxation, you must head straight to this Nordic Spa in Alaska. The Alyeska Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort is the newest attraction to Alaska’s wellness scene. With hot and cold plunge pools, cedar barrel saunas, and a rainforest steam room, this spa is everything it promises and more.
