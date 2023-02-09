Read full article on original website
Related
Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds
A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Several Florida Restaurants Mentioned in Top 50 Eateries in the United States
Eating out is a luxury that many of us like to enjoy when we can. According to a recent survey, around 64% of people dine out in some capacity at least once per week. However, eating out is more expensive than it used to be. Restaurateurs have had to raise their prices in response to inflation and rising food costs, which means diners sometimes have to spend more when they want to enjoy a meal away from home.
Boom or Bust? Housing Values Are Falling Sharply in These Florida Areas.
When the housing market surge reached its peak in the middle of 2022, many experts warned of a pullback. In some Florida counties, they appear to have been right. While rental prices have remained stubbornly high, housing prices retreated slightly in the latter half of 2022. Most areas are still significantly more expensive than they were just a few years ago, but homebuyers who purchased at the peak of the market may already find themselves underwater on their mortgages, depending on the timing of their purchase.
News4Jax.com
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
HB 719 has been filed: EXPAND ACCESS TO SPAY/NEUTER VETERINARY CARE
We need you to help support this bill in Tallahassee. This bill that is being introduced in the Florida Legislature exempts veterinarians who are licensed, and in good standing, in another jurisdiction from obtaining a Florida veterinary license in order to perform spay/neuter surgeries, and preventative wellness services at the time of sterilization in the state.
Click10.com
Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. – A 61-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game after making a stop at a RaceTrac gas station. Roman Rodriguez, of Hillsborough County, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. High school basketball coach fired after posing as...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida
People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
Hurricane Ian destroyed parts of Florida, but one town came out of the storm almost unscathed. Inside Babcock Ranch, where one resident says they survived 'by design.'
"We never lost power, water, or internet," Mark Wilkerson, a resident, told Insider. "And it's all by design, we weren't just lucky."
$8 million in Powerball prizes won by these 5 lucky lottery players
The year is starting off right for five fortunate Powerball players who’ve each won at least one million dollars. According to the Florida State lottery website, the new year has already seen over $8 million in Powerball prize money claimed by winners from around the state.
fox35orlando.com
Florida returns $26M in unclaimed property, here's how to claims yours
Florida announced last week that the state returned over $26 million in unclaimed property to Floridians in January. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he's encouraging residents to recover and claim cash that could be theirs. "My Division of Unclaimed Property kicked off 2023 by putting more than $26 million...
Green burial in Florida: How a 'reef ball' memorializes those who've passed, fosters life underwater
SARASOTA, Fla. — Death is not a subject we enjoy talking about or like to think about, but it’s important, especially for your family, to plan. There are plenty of options, and there’s a green option – a green burial – just off the coast of Sarasota where hundreds of people have found their final resting place and are creating life after death.
The Best Clear Blue Florida Springs & Where to Find Them (MAPPED)
Clear blue springs in Florida are a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Florida is home to hundreds of natural springs, many of which are known for their crystal clear blue waters. These springs are the result of groundwater that has filtered up from the Floridan Aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water that spans much of the state.
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
Ron DeSantis Showcases Plan to Offer Floridians $2 Billion in Tax Relief
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and state House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, to highlight their intent to pass $2 billion in tax relief during the 2023–2024 fiscal year. The proposed tax relief plan is a part of the governor’s...
Need Valentine’s Day dinner plans? These are the most romantic restaurants in Florida
If you are still looking for Valentine's Day dinner plans, Yelp has come up with the most romantic restaurants in Florida.
Florida vet, mother of 2 missing after telling dad she's afraid of her ex, family says
Missing Rachel Schwartz was last seen in Spring Hill, Florida, on Jan. 31, according to family members, who say the mother of 2 has PTSD after serving in Iraq.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1