Daily Advocate
Ansonia falls short in close playoff game to Troy Christian
SIDNEY — It was a close game at Sidney High School between the sixth seeded Ansonia High School girls basketball team and the seventh seeded Troy Christian girls team on Feb. 11. The Lady Tigers could not come away with the win in the first round of the Division IV Southwest District Sectional as they lost 46-43 to the Lady Eagles.
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Greenville, OH
Greenville is a tiny city in Darke County, Ohio, with roughly 13,000 people. It's a small, charming city a few kilometers northwest of Dayton, featuring historic sites, environmental parks, and entertainment options. Whether you visit or stay permanently, you will have a fantastic time in Greenville. Many travelers visit to...
Fraze announces second round of performances
Fraze Pavilion has just announced the second round of names to be performing during the 2023 season in Kettering.
2 NEWS Today’s Lauren Wood shares special announcement
She and her husband are expecting their second child—a boy— at the end of April.
Oak Ridge Boys sell out performance in Troy
A band known for their country songs and vocals are will perform in front of a crowd of fans in Miami County.
Heart to Heart: Amy Grant announces Kettering Health performance in Dayton
Amy Grant will make a performance at Kettering Health's Heart to Heart gala.
Dayton Public Schools announce district closed Monday
Sunday evening Dayton Public Schools announced on Facebook the district will be closed Monday.
dayton.com
Fraze adds more concerts; Kettering to approve $2.8M for entertainment contracts
Kettering is set to approve a measure for up to $2.8 million in Fraze Pavilion entertainment contracts, after more musical acts and events have been added for this year. Kettering City Council on Tuesday night is also expected to approve $80,000 budgeted for music licensing fees to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, and Broadcast Music Inc.
dayton.com
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.
Daily Advocate
GCS and GPD investigate but find no legitimate threat
GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate received information of an increased presence around the Greenville High School on Friday morning, but Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries reported there isn’t a legitimate threat to students or the school. School and law enforcement officials were concerned over a social media...
dayton.com
Coco’s Bistro offers Savor Your Sunday Brunch during February
Karen Wick-Gagnet, co-founder and co-owner of Coco’s Bistro in Dayton, has a soft spot in her heart for Stivers School for the Arts. When her daughter, Coco, was 14, Wick-Gagnet along with co-owner and husband, Jim, started a Sunday brunch promotion with proceeds going to benefit the school. “I...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
Miami County home destroyed in fire
2 NEWS crews on the scene could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Fire begins in Dayton church
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.
dayton.com
Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park
A Dayton art supply shop previously located on Wayne Ave. is reopening Saturday, Feb. 11 inside Mike’s Bike Park as they celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bezaro Art Supply caters to street artists and muralists, owner Greg Bailey said. He added that they also carry a special type of paint typically used by sign makers.
Vandalia reconstruction project to impact drivers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the Vandalia area can expect to see a construction project, which could impact your commute. Crews will be working in the area of Enola and Foley drives starting on Monday, Feb. 13. The city of Vandalia says if you are driving on Foley Drive from Bristol Drive to N […]
dayton.com
Juice bar moving into Dayton cafe, Kettering bakery to take its space
As Glo Juice Bar + Cafe is in full swing of its last day at 1120 Brown St. in Dayton, a Kettering bakery plans to move into the space. Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s currently located at 5860 Bigger Road, said in a Feb. 13 Facebook post this week will be the bakery’s last.
wfft.com
Closure on 700 W in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A section of 700 W will be closed for the weekend. The area affected is the section between 700 S and 800 S.
