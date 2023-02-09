KENNETT SQUARE— A Kennett Square woman was arrested after police said she brought a juvenile child to fight another juvenile child. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square was charged with Corruption of Minors, Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threats, and Simple Assault following an incident in which she brought a juvenile child to allegedly fight another juvenile. This occurred on February 5, 2023, at the Parking Garage, in the 100 Block of E. Linden Street, Kennett Square Borough. Officers were shown multiple videos of the altercation, where Vargas is observed in the background shouting and encouraging the juveniles to fight, as well as taking a video of the incident. Charges were filed at District Court.

