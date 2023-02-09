ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Daily Local News

Central League Girls Basketball: Sky Newman, Aniya Eberhart have kept Haverford on right track

HAVERFORD — One of the underrated factors in Haverford High’s undefeated season has been the tremendous play of its starting guards. Senior Sky Newman and junior Aniya Eberhart have given the 23-0 Fords a dynamic backcourt combo, something the program hasn’t had in prior seasons. Both can fill the role of point and shooting guard, and together Newman and Eberhart helped the Fords quicken the pace on both ends of the floor.
HAVERFORD, PA
Daily Local News

Coatesville students visit Lincoln University for presentation on civil rights

COATESVILLE—Coatesville Area Senior High School students visited Lincoln University on February 9 to hear a presentation by the son of a Civil Rights leader Marcus Garvey. School Board member Dr. Harvel Brown arranged for the students to attend a presentation by Dr. Julius Garvey, the son of the United Negro Improvement Association founder and publisher of the Negro World weekly newspaper.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Man injured by gunshot at Pottstown Wawa

POTTSTOWN — A 58-year-old Lower Pottsgrove man was flown to a trauma center Monday morning after bring hit by shrapnel from a gunshot fired during a domestic dispute at the Wawa in the 1500 block of East High Street. According to a press release issued by the Pottstown Police...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Kennett Square woman arrested after encouraging child to fight another child

KENNETT SQUARE— A Kennett Square woman was arrested after police said she brought a juvenile child to fight another juvenile child. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square was charged with Corruption of Minors, Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threats, and Simple Assault following an incident in which she brought a juvenile child to allegedly fight another juvenile. This occurred on February 5, 2023, at the Parking Garage, in the 100 Block of E. Linden Street, Kennett Square Borough. Officers were shown multiple videos of the altercation, where Vargas is observed in the background shouting and encouraging the juveniles to fight, as well as taking a video of the incident. Charges were filed at District Court.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County Democratic Committee ratings leave some asking questions

WEST CHESTER — This Wednesday, members of the Chester County Democratic Committee are expected to meet virtually for their annual convention, with endorsements in contests for Common Pleas Court judge, county sheriff, and the county recorder of deeds hanging in the balance. Ahead of that gathering — at which...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

