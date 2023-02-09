Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Shoplifter with two prior theft convictions arrested at Walmart in Ocala
A 43-year-old woman was arrested at a Walmart in Ocala after she was accused of making a fraudulent return and stealing over $140 worth of merchandise. On Sunday, February 12, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a retail theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a loss prevention employee who advised that Christina Lynn Jackson had entered the store and taken four cases of pet food from the shelf, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for missing woman, child last seen in January
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 24-year-old woman and her 9-month-old child who were last seen in early January. According to police, Sabrena Wakeley and her child, Miley Wakeley, were last seen at the Candlewood Suites located at 3835 W Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala on January 5, 2023.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman accused of ‘waving gun around’ and threatening neighbor
A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of waving a gun around and threatening one of her neighbors. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 65th Street in reference to an individual who was waving a gun around. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that a concerned citizen had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a woman, identified as Calechia Nesha Williams, was walking up and down the road with a firearm.
ocala-news.com
Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon man dies after ATV crashes into tree in Marion County
A 32-year-old man from Dunnellon died after an ATV that he was driving crashed into a tree in Marion County on Saturday night. Shortly before 11:25 p.m., the ATV was traveling in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th Place Road when it collided with a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
More residents write in to voice their concerns on dental care in Ocala/Marion County
More residents recently submitted letters to Ocala-News.com to voice their concerns regarding the topic of dental care in Ocala/Marion County. “We moved here three years ago and dental/medical care has been a nightmare. We have Delta Dental and the providers know exactly what benefits they get paid for and push to have those services done first before addressing the problem that you made the appointment for. I recently went to an excellent dentist who is not contracted with any carriers. He did a great job and did the billing for me, but charged a ridiculous amount that didn’t even come close to the payable amount from the carrier. I had no other option as the other dentist wanted to replace my implants, which were in good condition. I am getting to the point where I will fly back to Michigan to get the services I need because there is so much fraud and abuse down here. Shameful,” says Ocala resident Kathleen Woods.
ocala-news.com
Grants available for substance abuse prevention services in Marion County
Marion County is currently accepting proposals for a grants program that will benefit local agencies that provide alcohol and substance abuse prevention, education, and treatment services. Agencies interested in the program have until Friday, March 10 to submit their proposals to receive grant funding, which is available through the Marion...
ocala-news.com
Alligator In Lake Amethyst In Ocala
This duck was spotted swimming in Lake Amethyst in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo A. Rosario for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Randy Gene Richardson
Dunnellon – Randy Gene Richardson, 64, passed away in his home on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Dunnellon, FL. He was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Dunnellon 40 years ago with his loving wife, Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Anne Richardson,...
ocala-news.com
Andrew and Melissa Babbitt
Andrew John and Melissa Lien Babbitt, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. Andy was born in Oswego, New York, on May 28, 1966. Andy moved to Freeport, Maine, when he was 6 years old. He attended and graduated from Freeport High School in Freeport. Andy and his family moved to Ocala, Florida in 1985. Andy worked in the construction industry while studying and taking examinations to become a certified building inspector licensed by the State of Florida. The City of Ocala employed Andy and was later promoted to Chief Building Official. Andy and Melissa also utilized their Contractor’s License to create and operate an LLC for the development of residential properties.
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks company to operate cafe inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The City of Ocala is currently seeking a qualified company to lease and operate a cafe inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. The request for proposals and qualifications is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office, and it runs through 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
ocala-news.com
Jacqueline Hauri
On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, Jacqueline gave herself to the light in her Ocala home. She was a well-traveled woman who spent most of her life in the suburbs of Buffalo, NY, but also called Long Island, NY and Miami, FL her home in her younger years. She is preceded...
ocala-news.com
Ethel Howard Osborne
Ethel Howard Osborne passed away at age 94 on February 6, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Thousandsticks, Kentucky to Monroe and Opha Howard. Graduating from Leslie County High School in 1949, she attended Andrew Jackson University in Nashville, Tennessee where she received her Bachelor of Secretarial Science degree. Marrying Arley Osborne on September 19, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, she had two children (Ricky and Randy).
ocala-news.com
Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange to host ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch this weekend
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Magnolia Art Xchange, will host an ‘Art Outside the Lines’ brunch event this Saturday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Magnolia Art Xchange, which is located at Ocala Union Station (531 NE 1st Avenue). In addition to brunch, the event will feature signature coffee drinks, guest art speakers, and a performance by Tasha Robinson of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra.
ocala-news.com
Donna Melissa Reams
Donna Melissa (Lisa) Reams, 50, passed away February 2, 2023, in Salt Springs, Florida. She was born December 15, 1972, in Walton County, Florida, to the late Carroll Brinson (C.B.) Reams and Minnie Estell Tharpe Reams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter Angel Reams, two sons, Josh...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Moon In Cloudy Sky Over Belleview
Check out this beautiful shot of the moon through the clouds taken in Belleview. Thanks to Mike K for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Comments / 0