More residents recently submitted letters to Ocala-News.com to voice their concerns regarding the topic of dental care in Ocala/Marion County. “We moved here three years ago and dental/medical care has been a nightmare. We have Delta Dental and the providers know exactly what benefits they get paid for and push to have those services done first before addressing the problem that you made the appointment for. I recently went to an excellent dentist who is not contracted with any carriers. He did a great job and did the billing for me, but charged a ridiculous amount that didn’t even come close to the payable amount from the carrier. I had no other option as the other dentist wanted to replace my implants, which were in good condition. I am getting to the point where I will fly back to Michigan to get the services I need because there is so much fraud and abuse down here. Shameful,” says Ocala resident Kathleen Woods.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO