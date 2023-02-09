Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Advocate
Baby Boomer comes full circle
Have you ever thought how your past influences your future? For me, growing up in the 60’s and 70’s cemented my hobbies and interests that are a part of my everyday life now at the age of 67! As a young child I grew up on a 60+ acre farm outside of Bradford that consisted mostly of heavy woods and meadow land. The Stillwater River ran along our property. I can remember that my sister and I would spend hours in the woods walking the “trails” that were made by animals, not like the trails in our parks! On the non-working farm, trees, rambling streams and the river were the beginning of my love of nature. Our old house was built in the early 1800’s and did not have indoor plumbing when my Dad bought this house. Needless to say, my mom and older siblings were not thrilled to move into this place without plumbing but my younger sister and I viewed at as an adventure! Plumbing was the first thing installed in that house, but not before we had to get comfortable at using the “outhouse”, which was an adventure in itself! Big spiders inhabited this place!
Daily Advocate
Greenville sportsmanship awards winners from Jan. 23
GREENVILLE — Here are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship award winners from Greenville Athletics.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum ends WOAC schedule with win at Ansonia
ANSONIA — The Arcanum High School boys basketball held strong and fended off the Ansonia High School boys basketball team for a 57-48 win on Feb. 10 at Ansonia. The Trojans were leading this game by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter. Once Ansonia got the game to within two points, Arcanum head coach Roger McEldowney said he told his team to embrace the situation and fight through it.
Daily Advocate
Sheriff seeks info on counterfeit suspect
GREENVILLE — On the afternoon of Feb. 10, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office took a report of counterfeit money being passed at a local business. The counterfeit money was actually passed on the evening of Feb. 9. On Feb. 10, a local bank discovered the money that the...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
DISORDERLY: At 2:45 p.m. officers assigned to the Greenville K-8 building assisted with a disorderly third grade student. The teacher was with her class in the gymnasium, and officers observed the third grade student. It was advised he became disorderly and struck the teacher in the stomach. Video footage showed the male student spinning a plastic hockey stick around in a manner that nearly struck another student, and when the teacher attempted to take the stick away, the male student pulled it away and swung at the teacher. The student then was seen attempting to push the contents of the teachers desk onto the floor but was unsuccessful before he struck the teacher in the abdomen with a closed fist. Officers found the male student in an emotional state, and the boy was instructed to go to his designated “safe space”. There were no charges filed and the student left with his parent.
Daily Advocate
Laura house fire under investigation
LAURA — A Laura resident is hospitalized following a fire at his home in the 100 block of Pike Street on Monday morning; his step-son is in jail, charged with causing the fire. Firefighters from Laura, along with the Union Township Life Squad, were dispatched to 111 E. Pike...
Comments / 0