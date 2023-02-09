Have you ever thought how your past influences your future? For me, growing up in the 60’s and 70’s cemented my hobbies and interests that are a part of my everyday life now at the age of 67! As a young child I grew up on a 60+ acre farm outside of Bradford that consisted mostly of heavy woods and meadow land. The Stillwater River ran along our property. I can remember that my sister and I would spend hours in the woods walking the “trails” that were made by animals, not like the trails in our parks! On the non-working farm, trees, rambling streams and the river were the beginning of my love of nature. Our old house was built in the early 1800’s and did not have indoor plumbing when my Dad bought this house. Needless to say, my mom and older siblings were not thrilled to move into this place without plumbing but my younger sister and I viewed at as an adventure! Plumbing was the first thing installed in that house, but not before we had to get comfortable at using the “outhouse”, which was an adventure in itself! Big spiders inhabited this place!

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO