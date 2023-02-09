GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide. With the surface seeming to get worse as the night wore on, players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing on Sunday, leading several to change their cleats during a game that ended with the Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

