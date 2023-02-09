ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

AP source: Cavaliers close to deal with veteran Danny Green

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with...
CLEVELAND, OH
WNCT

Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Hornets 119-105

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-leading 20th triple-double and the short-handed Denver Nuggets handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight defeat, 119-105 on Saturday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points and Bruce Brown and Michael Porter Jr. each had 14 for the Nuggets. Denver […]
DENVER, CO
WNCT

Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are bringing back more familiar faces. The Panthers announced that Dom Capers, who served as the team’s first head coach from 1995-98, has been added to new coach Frank Reich’s staff as a senior defensive assistant. Capers coached Reich in 1995 when the Panthers broke into the league […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Super Bowl field turns into a super slip and slide

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The field at State Farm Stadium turned into a Super Bowl slip and slide. With the surface seeming to get worse as the night wore on, players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing on Sunday, leading several to change their cleats during a game that ended with the Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO

