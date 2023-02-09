ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Two adults, one teen shot at Main and Polk Streets in Houma

On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:18pm officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Polk and Main. Upon arrival officers located three victims suffering from gunshot injuries and the suspects had already fled from the area. The victims were a 35 year old male with a gunshot to the upper body, a 47 year old female with a gunshot to the leg and a 15 year old male with a gunshot to the leg.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Gretna woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run

A Gretna woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson. Brittany Jackson, 37, is charged with hit-and-run involving a fatality. The deadly collision happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road. Louisiana State Police say Christiene Rome, 55, of Jefferson, was crossing the...
GRETNA, LA
wbrz.com

Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman

JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
GRETNA, LA
WAFB

Elderly woman killed in house fire, authorities say

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a house fire that killed one person on Saturday, Feb. 11. The flames broke out around 5 p.m. on North 11th Street near St. Patrick Street in Thibodaux, according to authorities. Firefighters with the Thibodaux...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal hit-and-run leads to arrest

A Gretna woman is under arrest accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. A 55-year-old Jefferson woman was struck and killed Saturday night on US-90 at Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson.
GRETNA, LA
wbrz.com

Video: Blaze catches in Slidell apartment complex Sunday night

SLIDELL - Crews fought a large fire at an apartment complex in St. Tammany Parish Sunday night. According to the Slidell Police Department, the fire happened at the Tall Pines Apartment Complex in Slidell on Sunday. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide

HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
HARVEY, LA
wbrz.com

Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies

DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy