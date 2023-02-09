On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:18pm officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Polk and Main. Upon arrival officers located three victims suffering from gunshot injuries and the suspects had already fled from the area. The victims were a 35 year old male with a gunshot to the upper body, a 47 year old female with a gunshot to the leg and a 15 year old male with a gunshot to the leg.

HOUMA, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO