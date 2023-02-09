Read full article on original website
Fourth shooting in 12 hours leaves woman wounded in the Tremé
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on North Claiborne Avenue near Dumaine Street. A spokesperson says the victim was shot at least once.
Man was stabbed in New Orleans East after denying suspect money and cigarettes, police say
Detectives began investigating a stabbing in New Orleans over the weekend that left a man wounded after he reportedly denied the suspect money.
Man shot to death in Desire neighborhood
A man was gunned down Sunday night (Feb. 12) in the Desire neighborhood.
Two adults, one teen shot at Main and Polk Streets in Houma
On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:18pm officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Polk and Main. Upon arrival officers located three victims suffering from gunshot injuries and the suspects had already fled from the area. The victims were a 35 year old male with a gunshot to the upper body, a 47 year old female with a gunshot to the leg and a 15 year old male with a gunshot to the leg.
Gretna woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run
A Gretna woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson. Brittany Jackson, 37, is charged with hit-and-run involving a fatality. The deadly collision happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road. Louisiana State Police say Christiene Rome, 55, of Jefferson, was crossing the...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), a New Orleans, Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s automobile. Thursday, February 9th, 31-year-old Troy Ross...
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
Woman shot in Tremè neighborhood Monday morning
The NOPD says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Dumaine Street. The victim's age was not disclosed.
NOPD investigating back to back shootings
Two men are wounded following separate shooting incidents Sunday (Feb. 12th).
Elderly woman killed in house fire, authorities say
THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a house fire that killed one person on Saturday, Feb. 11. The flames broke out around 5 p.m. on North 11th Street near St. Patrick Street in Thibodaux, according to authorities. Firefighters with the Thibodaux...
Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
Fatal hit-and-run leads to arrest
A Gretna woman is under arrest accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. A 55-year-old Jefferson woman was struck and killed Saturday night on US-90 at Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson.
Sheriff: Suspect fired at deputies, shot himself after lengthy standoff in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man reportedly shot at Livingston Parish deputies and a SWAT team before killing himself Saturday. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle.
Video: Blaze catches in Slidell apartment complex Sunday night
SLIDELL - Crews fought a large fire at an apartment complex in St. Tammany Parish Sunday night. According to the Slidell Police Department, the fire happened at the Tall Pines Apartment Complex in Slidell on Sunday. The cause of the fire is unknown, but no injuries were reported.
Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
Two victims of mass shooting at Chef and Bullard ID'd as siblings, lost brother last year
The man and woman killed in a mass shooting at Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue were siblings who previously lost a younger brother to gun violence, a source with knowledge of the police investigation confirmed Thursday. Tationa Hudgins, a 25-year-old woman, and Kristen Hudgins, an 18-year-old man, were gunned...
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
Man arrested after setting wife’s car on fire
A New Orleans man, 31-year-old Troy Ross has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to his wife's car.
Two Louisiana Felons Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Being Arrested During Traffic Stops
Two Louisiana Felons Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Being Arrested During Traffic Stops. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana felons have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested during traffic stops. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of two defendants for illegal possession of firearms....
‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt
"You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies."
