FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Robert Parrot has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help finding critically missing man Robert Parrot – last seen around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 getting off a bus near Capitol and Humboldt. Parrot, 29, is described as 6 feet tall and 300...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ultimate Confections; tasty hand-dipped treats
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Ultimate Confections is the perfect one-stop shop for delicious chocolates and much more. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa with some great ideas for every budget.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Center crash; pedestrian struck, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Feb. 12 near 53rd and Center. It happened at approximately 11:37 p.m. The driver, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound across Center Street. The pedestrian, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was canceled for 68-year-old Felipe Benavides-Herrera from Milwaukee. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen 30th and National Sunday morning, Feb. 12. Again, he has been located safely.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving honored, Sheboygan 1st responders fill boot for his family
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences. It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty. "Everyone's a big family, extended family,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ultimate Confections; known for hand-dipped chocolates
Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa is known for their hand-dipped chocolates that combine everything from cashews and caramels to cookies and potato chips – And customers can’t get enough of them. Brian Kramp is checking out their new location with their owner who’s been making chocolate for more than 30 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Appleton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 91st and Appleton on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stabbed multiple times near Wright and Buffum in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 near Wright and Buffum. It happened around 10:55 a.m. The victim is a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee. Police say the known suspect confronted the victim and stabbed him multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Villard shooting, Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded near 36th and Villard on Saturday, Feb. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 10th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 33, was shot Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 near 10th and Locust. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Peter Jerving's funeral: 5th Milwaukee officer killed on duty in 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police on Monday, Feb. 13 will bury Officer Peter Jerving, their fifth officer killed in the line of duty over the last five years, and it is sure to be an emotional day. Officers from across the state and country are expected in Brookfield to pay their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Elevator chicken sales up 50% as egg prices soar
West Bend Elevator is expecting a record year when it comes to selling chicks. Consumers are looking for fresher, cheaper eggs with avian influenza driving up egg prices.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Valentine’s Day cream puff drive-thru returns to State Fair Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Fair staple returns to celebrate Valentine's Day with a unique twist. Limited-release cream puffs are filled with a choice of strawberry or cocoa cream. The treats have quickly become a go-to Valentine’s gift for many in the Milwaukee area and beyond, State Fair officials said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 1st and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critical missing person – 13-year-old Madison Lee. Lee was last seen near 1st and Burleigh around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lee is described as a 13-year-old Black girl, 5'05" tall, 110 pounds,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Wave shutout Ambush in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave dominated their MASL East Division rivals, the St. Louis Ambush, Friday night at The Family Arena with a 7-0-shutout victory. "Anytime you get a shutout in indoor soccer, it’s very special," said Milwaukee Wave Forward Ian Bennett after the game. "It...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer killed, remembered at volleyball fundraiser
WIND LAKE, Wis. - Most Friday nights, fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving could be found on the volleyball court with a group of friends. This Friday, those friends played in his honor. At Kelly's Bleachers in Wind Lake, Jerving's teammates, friends, family and members of the Milwaukee Police Department...
