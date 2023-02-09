If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to great beers that are brewed in house, this place in Northeast Ohio offers some of the best chicken wings in the area. They use chicken that contains zero hormones and zero antibiotics. You can get their wings covered in tasty sauces such as miso-honey with scallions, gochujang garlic with sesame seeds, beer-b-q, buffalo, green house hot (which is made with jalapenos and poblanos), and Nashville (their Nashville sauce packs a ton of heat). They also have great dry rubs including zesty, everything bagel, green chili, spicy Cajun, and lemon pepper. If you have trouble deciding, you can also tell the kitchen to surprise you.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO