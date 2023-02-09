ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to great beers that are brewed in house, this place in Northeast Ohio offers some of the best chicken wings in the area. They use chicken that contains zero hormones and zero antibiotics. You can get their wings covered in tasty sauces such as miso-honey with scallions, gochujang garlic with sesame seeds, beer-b-q, buffalo, green house hot (which is made with jalapenos and poblanos), and Nashville (their Nashville sauce packs a ton of heat). They also have great dry rubs including zesty, everything bagel, green chili, spicy Cajun, and lemon pepper. If you have trouble deciding, you can also tell the kitchen to surprise you.
OHIO STATE
Morning Journal

Avon Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar opens on Detroit Road

Mezquite Mexican Kitchen and Bar, 35846 Detroit Road, opened on Jan. 31 in the Avon Commons Shopping Center. With a non-traditional menu for a Mexican restaurant in the United States, the staff had hoped to see their newest spot succeed. According to Mezquite’s Hugo Jimenez, the restaurant has seen great...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of an online threat. Families received an email from the principal’s office Monday morning that said the school, located in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, received information about “a potential and serious threat to the safety and security of our community.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Charter House Grille slated for former Bistro 185

Charter House Grille is preparing to open at 991 E. 185th St. in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. The former home of Bistro 185, entrepreneur Chris King told Cleveland Business Journal that the restaurant will focus on American food and also pay homage to Bistro 185’s legacy in the neighborhood by featuring some of its items on the dessert menu. Its menu will feature a selection of sauces, cocktails, seafood, burgers and chicken entrees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best cupcakes in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Let’s face it, cupcakes make people happy. Whether from a gourmet bakery or homemade, these tiny versions of a large layer cake add to the fun, nostalgia, or celebration of any occasion -- or just a Tuesday. Before muffin tins were widely available, cakes were often...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located on the westside in the suburb of Westlake, this takeout place specializes in great seafood. They have delicious soups including New England clam chowder, lobster bisque, and crawfish corn chowder. Customers also strongly recommend their lobster salad sandwiches, crab cakes, and fried oysters. And if you're in need of a clambake, you can't go wrong with Lobster Bros. The shop's clambakes feature cold water middle neck clams, which come from Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio

The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
WILLOUGHBY, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville Police Department recognizes seven officers for excellence

The Painesville Police Department recently recognized seven officers for various forms of service to the department and community. Chief Dan Waterman presented awards for department excellence, honorable service and administration at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting, while also recognizing the department’s detective bureau with a unit citation. He later noted that all of the awards were either rare or new.
PAINESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy