‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto
On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
First Mover Americas: Paxos Acts on Regulator Threat
CORRECTION (Feb. 13, 2023, 16:10 UTC): Corrects that Paxos said it would cease issuing Binance USD at the direction of the New York Department of Financial Services, not the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Latest Prices. Top Stories. Stablecoin issuer Paxos will stop minting new Binance USD (BUSD) tokens at...
Fifth-Largest Holder of Polygon Tokens Is Little-Known Chinese Crypto Project
Cryptocurrency staking project Avatar has become the fifth-largest holder of Polygon's MATIC, accumulating 22 million tokens worth $22.5 million. Details about the project remain scant on social media. News reporter Colin Wu says it...
Brazil's Largest Public Bank Enables Tax Payments to Be Made With Crypto
Banco do Brasil (BB), Brazil's largest public bank, has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, the bank said in a statement on Friday. The service is only available to customers with cryptocurrencies...
SEC to Sue Crypto Trust Co. Paxos Over Binance Stablecoin: WSJ
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to sue stablecoin issuer Paxos, which is behind the Pax dollar (USDP) and Binance USD (BUSD) tokens, over the latter stablecoin, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Might Test $20K as It Looks for Support
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin might test $20,000 or below, but there's still reason to be bullish about the world's largest digital asset. Insights: The Securities and Exchange Commission's move...
Hacking Crypto Wallets Is Latest Strategy in Quest to Recover Lost Billions
One of the downfalls of crypto is the costliness of user errors. If someone loses the keys to their crypto wallet, they could lose access to their crypto holdings forever. Luckily for them, there's...
Aave Community Mulls Freezing Binance Stablecoin Amid SEC Pressure
Members of the Aave community are consider a proposal to freeze Binance'sBUSD stablecoin on the platform after the token's issuer, Paxos, was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. Aave is a decentralized...
BUSD Depegs From Rival Stablecoin Tether After New York Regulator Tells Paxos to Stop Minting New Tokens
Binance's dollar-pegged stablecoin BUSD turned volatile in the wake of regulatory action against its issuer, Paxos Trust Co. Early Monday, BUSD, designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar, slipped into a...
BNB Token Slides Under $300, Binance USD Inflows Signal Bearish Signs
BNB Chain's native token slid over 7% while Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoins had high inflows to crypto exchanges in the past 24 hours as traders reacted to reports of BUSD issuer Paxos facing legal troubles in the U.S.
NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Partners With MoonPay to Offer Credit Card Payments
Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden has partnered with Web3 payment platform MoonPay to offer new payment options for buying digital collectibles. According to a press release, Magic Eden users can purchase NFTs across...
Bernstein Says Regulatory Backlash Will Lead to More DeFi and Offshore Crypto
The cryptocurrency market fell in the last week as theSecurities and Exchange Commission charged crypto exchange Kraken for offering its "staking as a service" program as an unregistered security, prompting concerns of multipronged regulatory action, Bernstein said in a research report Monday.
Arbitrum-Based GMX Surpassed Ethereum Blockchain in Daily Fees Over Weekend
Decentralized finance (DeFi) exchange GMX logged fees of over $5 million in a 24-hour period over the weekend – temporarily making it the largest revenue generator in decentralized finance (DeFi), ahead of even the Ethereum blockchain.
DeFi Protocol Clearpool Chooses Polygon Network for Its Institutional Lending Platform
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Clearpool will deploy its institutional credit platform Prime exclusively on Ethereum scaling tool Polygon network, the protocol told CoinDesk in a statement. "We have been working closely with the Polygon...
Regulator NYDFS Says Paxos Didn't Administer Binance USD in 'Safe and Sound' Manner: Reuters
Paxos Trust Company's administration of Binance's stablecoin left it open to use by bad actors, the New York Department of Financial Services told Reuters on Monday. Paxos "violated its obligation to conduct...
Binance Withdrawals Surge as Paxos-BUSD Drama Weighs on the Exchange
Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has endured some $831 million of net outflows in the past 24 hours, according to blockchain intelligence firmNansen's data. Investors appear to be spooked by a regulatory crackdown on the Paxos-issued Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin and so are reducing their holdings on the platform.
NFT Gaming Protocol Aavegotchi Aims to Increase Engagement With Upgrade
Community members of the AavegotchiDAOvoted Monday in favor of launching the Forge, a new upgrade to the crypto collectibles game dedicated to improving Aavegotchi's wearables market. Aavegotchi is an "open-source, community-owned NFT gaming...
Restrictive Crypto Rules for EU Banks Confirmed in Published Legal Draft
EU banks would have to place the maximum possible risk weight on crypto assets under a draft law published by the European Parliament on Friday. The planned rules could determine how the traditional financial...
How the SEC Could Reshape Ethereum’s Staking Landscape for the Better
Asurprise settlement last week between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Kraken, a leading crypto exchange platform, raised existential questions for the future of "staking" on blockchains like Ethereum. Ethereum...
Paxos to Stop Minting Stablecoin BUSD Following Regulatory Action
