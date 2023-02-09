Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO