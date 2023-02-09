Not everyone's Valentine's Day is going to be filled with candle-lit cocktails and romance; some couples will inevitably meet their end moments before love day. Whether the reason for the split was them being a mega-cheapskate not wanting to drop what they considered to be way-too-much cash on a heartfelt card and dinner for the Hallmark Holiday, an amicable agreement between two adults that just don't have the same vision for the future anymore, or someone cheated and one of you left in a fiery rage, Florida has a unique way for Americans to get their revenge for Valentine's Day 2023. And an opportunity put their ex on blast to the world, anonymously.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO