10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay wants to send you to the Strawberry Festival

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win the following:. There will be a total of Twelve (12) prize winners. Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 3:30pm, March 4, 2023, performance by SARA EVANS (ARV $180)
PLANT CITY, FL
travelawaits.com

Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss

For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Uncovering Florida

Get Dumped Right Before Valentine's Day? You Can Get Revenge By Naming A Florida Cockroach After Your Ex

Not everyone's Valentine's Day is going to be filled with candle-lit cocktails and romance; some couples will inevitably meet their end moments before love day. Whether the reason for the split was them being a mega-cheapskate not wanting to drop what they considered to be way-too-much cash on a heartfelt card and dinner for the Hallmark Holiday, an amicable agreement between two adults that just don't have the same vision for the future anymore, or someone cheated and one of you left in a fiery rage, Florida has a unique way for Americans to get their revenge for Valentine's Day 2023. And an opportunity put their ex on blast to the world, anonymously.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Green burial in Florida: How a 'reef ball' memorializes those who've passed, fosters life underwater

SARASOTA, Fla. — Death is not a subject we enjoy talking about or like to think about, but it’s important, especially for your family, to plan. There are plenty of options, and there’s a green option – a green burial – just off the coast of Sarasota where hundreds of people have found their final resting place and are creating life after death.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Young rough-toothed dolphin found stranded on Longboat Key

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A dolphin rescued over the weekend is recovering and receiving rehabilitation at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. At around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium responded to a young, female rough-toothed dolphin stranded near Longboat Key and reported it to CMA. MOTE assessed the dolphin's health and transported her to CMA for rehab at its Fred Howard Park location, CMA said in a news release.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Beach Beacon

Hard Rock Event Center to present Rod Stewart

TAMPA — Legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart will perform Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $275. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. The...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’

“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
SPRING HILL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

When is Serengeti Flyer opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride, the Serengeti Flyer, has its official opening date, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Wednesday. The new attraction is set to take riders to new heights starting Feb. 27, the theme park said in a news release. However, if you're a Pass Holder, you can get even earlier access to the attraction, with rides starting on Feb. 24.
TAMPA, FL
