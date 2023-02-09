Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Rapper Billy Adams III Charged with Murder of Pregnant GirlfriendSara IrshadTampa, FL
History Comes to Life at Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Get Dumped Right Before Valentine's Day? You Can Get Revenge By Naming A Florida Cockroach After Your ExUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
You Can Adopt Stinkin' Cute Domesticated Skunks From This Rescue in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Biden to veto any measure seeking cuts in Social Security or MedicareUSA DiarioFlorida State
Related
Sant' Yago Knight Parade returns to Ybor, Krewe celebrates 50 years
TAMPA, Florida — Two weeks after the Gasparilla parade, the party isn't over yet. An estimated crowd of nearly 100,000 people flocked to Ybor City for the annual Knight Parade held by the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago. The krewe is celebrating its 50th full year.
Get your free ticket to American Stage for 10 Tampa Bay's Black History Month special, conversation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mark your calendar and get your ticket today: 10 Tampa Bay, in partnership with American Stage, is set to offer yet another screening of our Black History Month special, "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History." It's scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Raymond...
10 Tampa Bay wants to send you to the Strawberry Festival
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win the following:. There will be a total of Twelve (12) prize winners. Two (2) winners will each receive Four (4) admission tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, March 2 -23, 2023, at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, FL 33563, and Four [4] tickets to the 3:30pm, March 4, 2023, performance by SARA EVANS (ARV $180)
travelawaits.com
Tall Ships Festival Coming To St. Petersburg This Spring — The Amazing Experiences You Won’t Want To Miss
For the first time in 20 years, a 4-day maritime celebration will include a port in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Tall Ships St. Pete Festival will take place from March 30 through April 2 and is expected to bring almost 20,000 people to the city. This is a rare chance to see, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships.
New dog water park set to open soon in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dog lovers will soon have one more spot to take their furry friends in St. Petersburg. Mutts and Martinis is expected to open up sometime in March. “Have a drink, watch the dogs play, and enjoy the comradery of dog lovers,” Owner Natalie Conner said.
The largest illuminated night parade in the South comes to Ybor City
This weekend, the streets of Ybor will come alive with parade floats and music for the 48th Sant' Yago Knight Parade.
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
Get Dumped Right Before Valentine's Day? You Can Get Revenge By Naming A Florida Cockroach After Your Ex
Not everyone's Valentine's Day is going to be filled with candle-lit cocktails and romance; some couples will inevitably meet their end moments before love day. Whether the reason for the split was them being a mega-cheapskate not wanting to drop what they considered to be way-too-much cash on a heartfelt card and dinner for the Hallmark Holiday, an amicable agreement between two adults that just don't have the same vision for the future anymore, or someone cheated and one of you left in a fiery rage, Florida has a unique way for Americans to get their revenge for Valentine's Day 2023. And an opportunity put their ex on blast to the world, anonymously.
Police now investigating Clearwater residents facing abrupt 'Notice to vacate'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty families in Clearwater are in limbo after the new property management company gave them little notice to move out. Then, they were baffled when another letter a few days later said they each owe thousands of dollars. Clearwater Police are now investigating after 10 Tampa...
Bay News 9
Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast
TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023
Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
Florida Rapper Billy Adams III Charged with Murder of Pregnant Girlfriend
In a shocking turn of events, Billy Bennett Adams III, a 25-year-old semi-professional rapper known as Ace NH, was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on February 8th, 2023, on charges of first-degree murder and killing an unborn child.
Green burial in Florida: How a 'reef ball' memorializes those who've passed, fosters life underwater
SARASOTA, Fla. — Death is not a subject we enjoy talking about or like to think about, but it’s important, especially for your family, to plan. There are plenty of options, and there’s a green option – a green burial – just off the coast of Sarasota where hundreds of people have found their final resting place and are creating life after death.
Young rough-toothed dolphin found stranded on Longboat Key
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A dolphin rescued over the weekend is recovering and receiving rehabilitation at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. At around 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium responded to a young, female rough-toothed dolphin stranded near Longboat Key and reported it to CMA. MOTE assessed the dolphin's health and transported her to CMA for rehab at its Fred Howard Park location, CMA said in a news release.
Beach Beacon
Hard Rock Event Center to present Rod Stewart
TAMPA — Legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart will perform Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $275. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. The...
New Japanese ramen restaurant, Wagamama, opens on Water Street
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out a new Japanese ramen restaurant opening on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Water Street in Tampa. It's called Wagamama, which is Japanese for self-indulgent, spoiled, or naughty child. The restaurant’s brand...
hernandosun.com
Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’
“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
When is Serengeti Flyer opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?
TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride, the Serengeti Flyer, has its official opening date, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Wednesday. The new attraction is set to take riders to new heights starting Feb. 27, the theme park said in a news release. However, if you're a Pass Holder, you can get even earlier access to the attraction, with rides starting on Feb. 24.
fox13news.com
‘Bark in the Park’ raises money, helps animals find forever homes
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of dog lovers gathered in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday for the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. It wasn't a "ruff" way to spend a Saturday. Curtis Hixon Park was filled with wagging tails, wet kisses &...
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0