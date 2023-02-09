Read full article on original website
Time for Indiana to plan and prepare for climate change
Ensuring security and creating an environment where Hoosiers can thrive are the most basic responsibilities of government. Climate change both threatens our security and presents economic opportunity. The Indiana Senate Environmental Affairs Committee is considering Senate Bill 335, which would create a climate solutions task force. Championed by the youth group Confront the Climate Crisis, […] The post Time for Indiana to plan and prepare for climate change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Big boost in Indiana farmland values
CHICAGO (Inside Indiana Business): Indiana farmland values had the biggest one-year increase of any Midwestern state in 2022, according to the latest report from the Seventh Federal Reserve Bank district in Chicago. The quarterly report reveals good quality farmland in the Hoosier State jumped 23% higher compared to January 2022.
Hoosiers spending big at Michigan marijuana dispensaries
Visit a marijuana dispensary in Niles, Michigan, and you’re likely to find a lot of Indiana license plates in the parking lot. . The town of fewer than 12,000 people boasts eight dispensaries, three miles from the state line. . For Hoosiers such as Elkhart resident Nathan Cray, buying legal marijuana...
House supports Frye’s bill incentivizing veterans to call Indiana home
The Indiana House of Representatives has advanced State Rep. Randy Frye’s (R-Greensburg) legislation that would phase-in a complete state income-tax exemption for military pay earned by active duty members. Frye said unlike active duty National Guard and reserve members who are exempt from the individual income tax, other active...
Indiana plunges in national conservative rankings
Indiana lawmakers are apparently getting less conservative. That what the Center for Legislative Accountability found in an analysis of over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 3 to No. 20 in […] The post Indiana plunges in national conservative rankings appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
Lower House Unanimously Approved the Proposed Bill for Indiana Earned Income Tax Credit
Low-income Indiana residents will benefit from an increased state-earned tax credit after the Indiana House unanimously approves House Bill 1290. The House Bill seeks to increase the state-earned income tax credit to 12%, which taxpayers can claim for a taxable year. The increase is almost equal to the federal earned income tax credit. WFYI reported that the bill has also raised the eligibility threshold, meaning that married couples who jointly file their taxes and taxpayers with three or more dependents would be eligible for higher credit. Once approved, taxpayers can receive the following earned income tax credit:
Potential Property Tax Changes Coming Across Indiana Soon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Lawmakers in the Indiana House are uncertain that they will be able to accomplish anything this session when it comes to property tax relief for Hoosiers. This year property tax values on homes have gone way up thanks to higher home prices in 2021 due to...
Rural hospitals worry as lawmakers move to lower costs for patients
Indiana lawmakers have seized on high health care costs as a priority problem to tackle this legislative session, but rural hospitals with thin profit margins are worried — and want more help from the state. Nearly 20%, 0r 17, of the state’s 92 counties don’t have a single hospital; another 50% have just one, according […] The post Rural hospitals worry as lawmakers move to lower costs for patients appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss @AlyssaAndrewsWX. IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories. Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Laura...
‘All INdiana Politics’: House leaders provide session update
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with state lawmakers who provided updates on this year’s legislative session as we are watching for action on property tax relief. Also, this week, House Minority leader Phil GiaQuinta got an up-close view of the biggest political...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Would you support the pork tenderloin as the state sandwich?
Indiana has a state bird, a state flower, a state motto, but soon it could also have a state sandwich. Should Senate Bill 322 pass as it is written, the breaded pork tenderloin would be that sandwich. Huntington Republican Senator Andy Zay had a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb months...
We May Never Really Know Why These Indiana Trees Are Covered with Shoes
Just this past weekend, we went for a drive through south central Kentucky--Simpson and Warren Counties, to be exact. One of the reasons was to see a giant fork in the road, one of many quirky roadside attractions this country has to offer. Have you ever seen the world's largest...
211 Day Is Saturday
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Indiana revenue collections for January Exceed projections.
Indiana continues to have healthy revenue collections, exceeding projections. Year-to-date General Fund revenues totalled $11.6 billion, which is $91.2 million (0.8%) above the December 2022 revenue forecast and $543.7 million (4.9%) above revenues through the same period in the prior fiscal year. Approximately 45 percent of Fiscal Year 2023 revenues...
