Knicks Talking Last-Minute Trade for Zach LaVine of Bulls?

Keep up to date with the latest New York Knicks-centric deals on the NBA's trade deadline day.

The New York Knicks helped tip off a wild stretch of final transactional hours on the NBA ledger, sending Cam Reddish, two reserves, and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart.

That move perhaps kicked off an 18-hour marathon to the NBA's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, The Hart deal has since given way to a flurry of other comings and goings, the proceedings no doubt headlined by the Brooklyn Nets' trade of Kevin Durant in the wee hours of Thursday morning to the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks reportedly lingered in potential conversations until the very end, as the Chicago Bulls were supposedly "listening to offers on Zach LaVine," discussions that reported included New York , per the Chicago Sun-Times. Ian Begley of SNY, however, has since reported that LaVine is "highly unlikely" to make his way to Manhattan.

While full analysis of the Knicks' deadline dealings is forthcoming, All Knicks spotlights the Association deals that affect the Knicks the most ...

BROOKLYN NETS KO KD ERA, CREATE RED HOT SUNS



NETS GET: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder (Traded to MIL), Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks, 2028 pick swap

SUNS GET: Kevin Durant, TJ Waren

HOW THE KNICKS ARE AFFECTED: Never mind the supposed "Battle of New York." Brooklyn's decision to fully pull the plug on the shared Durant/Kyrie Irvin era gives the Knicks an opportunity to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings and solidify themselves among the automatic six spots. Currently three games behind fifth-place Brooklyn, New York won't have to wait long for the first battle of the post-Durant/Irving era, as the Nets visit Manhattan on Monday.

BYE BYE, BEY! KNICKS TARGET TO ATLANTA IN THREE-TEAM DEAL

HAWKS GET: Saddiq Bey

PISTONS GET: James Wiseman

WARRIORS GET: Five second-round picks

HOW THE KNICKS ARE AFFECTED: While the national headliner here is the Warriors giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Knicks reportedly had eyes on Bey , yet another Villanova alum that could've provided wing depth with the exiles of Reddish and Evan Fournier in mind. Now headed to Atlanta, Bey should help the Hawks' bench scoring that ranks 22nd in the NBA. Bey's departure also partly denies the Knicks a chance to ramp up their offensive reserve points (four spots behind Atlanta in 26th), as they've mostly had to rely on Immanuel Quickley in that regard.

