HAVERFORD — One of the underrated factors in Haverford High’s undefeated season has been the tremendous play of its starting guards. Senior Sky Newman and junior Aniya Eberhart have given the 23-0 Fords a dynamic backcourt combo, something the program hasn’t had in prior seasons. Both can fill the role of point and shooting guard, and together Newman and Eberhart helped the Fords quicken the pace on both ends of the floor.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO