Philadelphia, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Central League Girls Basketball: Sky Newman, Aniya Eberhart have kept Haverford on right track

HAVERFORD — One of the underrated factors in Haverford High’s undefeated season has been the tremendous play of its starting guards. Senior Sky Newman and junior Aniya Eberhart have given the 23-0 Fords a dynamic backcourt combo, something the program hasn’t had in prior seasons. Both can fill the role of point and shooting guard, and together Newman and Eberhart helped the Fords quicken the pace on both ends of the floor.
HAVERFORD, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Man injured by gunshot at Pottstown Wawa

POTTSTOWN — A 58-year-old Lower Pottsgrove man was flown to a trauma center Monday morning after bring hit by shrapnel from a gunshot fired during a domestic dispute at the Wawa in the 1500 block of East High Street. According to a press release issued by the Pottstown Police...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County Community College Board of Trustees elects officers for 2023

Blue Bell/Pottstown — Montgomery County Community College’s Board of Trustees started the new year with the election of officers for the 2023 calendar year. During a public meeting on Jan. 30, the trustees elected Varsovia Fernandez of Lower Merion Township as the chair, Lisa B. Binder of Whitpain Township as vice-chair, Douglas Weiss of Upper Dublin Township as treasurer, Dr. Theresa M. Reilly of Abington Township as secretary and Margot Clark of the Borough of Hatboro as assistant secretary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

