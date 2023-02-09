4:13 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has issued a statement following Friday’s ruling by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. In it, the Chief says, " We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was “legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm.” Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards.”

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO