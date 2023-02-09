Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Pettengill-Morron House was the site of a lecture about “Peoria’s Freedom Conductor” of the Underground Railroad
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some unknown Black History facts about Peoria were taught on Sunday at the Pettengill-Morron house. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the owners’ ties to the Underground Railroad. Prominent Peoria businessman Moses Pettengill was once known as Peoria’s Freedom Conductor. Visitors listened...
25newsnow.com
Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
1470 WMBD
South Peoria residents opposed to proposed senior housing complex
PEORIA, Ill. – South Peoria residents are less than pleased with what they say is a city proposal to build a senior living complex in their neighborhood. There is no such plan on the City Council’s agenda Tuesday night, but a meeting was held Saturday at the Southside Community Center.
wglt.org
Amid more risky driving, B-N police try to restart traffic enforcement units
Amid a nationwide increase in dangerous driving behaviors, Bloomington-Normal’s police departments say staff shortages have limited their ability to do traffic enforcement. Officer retirements scuttled plans for Bloomington Police to restore its traffic unit in 2022, after more than a decade of dormancy. Normal Police had to temporarily disband its traffic unit in 2022 to free up enough officers for regular patrol duty, significantly reducing the number of speeding tickets issued in the town.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Officers back on job after fatal shooting, no charges to be filed
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says a police-involved shooting in Peoria last October was justified. Hoos Friday afternoon released a statement indicating that no charges will be filed against Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller. Hoos’ statement indicates Samuel Vincent Richmond...
25newsnow.com
Residents get free legal advice at Wraparound Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For Peoria County residents looking for a better start to 2023, the Wraparound Center hosted a free legal advice session Saturday afternoon. Dozens came out to hear Attorney Yolanda Riley give out legal advice involving family law, how to get records expunged/sealed, navigating Orders of Protection and the legal aspects of guardianship. The Wraparound Center was able to partner with Attorney Riley during her talk, thanks to a grant from the state of Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Central Illinois Proud
$57 million hotel proposed in downtown Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council will hear a proposal on Tuesday to transform a dormant section of SW Adams St. into a $57 million hotel and apartment complex. Florida-based Fulton Hotel Development LLC owns the former Sully’s Bar on the 100 block of SW Adams St. The proposal would raze the former bar and adjacent Illinois Central College building to construct a 140-room hotel and 50-apartment complex with a pool, gym and rooftop bar.
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigating burglary in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary near Arcadia and Indiana Avenues Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. after a homeowner confronted multiple suspects when he returned home. The victim told officers that he...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police chief issues statement after State’s Attorney ruling on officer-involved shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond
4:13 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has issued a statement following Friday’s ruling by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. In it, the Chief says, " We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was “legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm.” Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards.”
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
1470 WMBD
Man confronts burglars in East Bluff home, police investigating
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Bluff homeowner says he fended off several people who had broken in Sunday afternoon. That’s according to Peoria Police, who say a burglary in progress was reported just after 1:30 p.m. near Arcadia and Indiana. The homeowner claims he arrived home to discover several people inside, and confronted them. The man allegedly got into a fight with one of them, before all the suspects fled.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries reported after Archer Ave. shooting incident in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident near Archer and California Avenues Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the scene at 1:39 p.m. and located two juveniles. The Juveniles told police that they were shot at...
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
Central Illinois Proud
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
aledotimesrecord.com
'Most caring person ever': Galesburg woman remembered for her passion, work ethic
GALESBURG — Kristin Boyer was in her office when Amanda Matuszyk fell out of the sky and into her lap. Matuszyk had applied for a job at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg but had appeared for her interview at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria by mistake. Unsure where to go, she was brought to Boyer who made some calls to help figure out where she needed to be.
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
25newsnow.com
Peoria residents concerned with housing drought
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
