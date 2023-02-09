It started with a daydreaming kid in a backyard. It always does. A 10-year-old boy named Patrick Mahomes II sending footballs and baseballs through the Texas sky, and he was good at it, so good that his father realized he was throwing so far that they had to find somewhere else to throw. Now, Big Pat clarified when we spoke a few years ago, he was a professional baseball player, so it was already a big backyard, but it could not contain his son. They found a baseball field nearby where Patrick could throw a baseball from home plate over the 220-foot sign in the outfield. Shortly after Mahomes outgrew even that, and then they found a football field where the kid could throw. Yet even that had its limits, since Mahomes could throw so far during warmups as a high school football player that his coaches worried the opposing punter was in danger on the other side of the field.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO