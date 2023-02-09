Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
The Ringer
Super Bowl LVII Recap
Nora and Steven recap the Chiefs’ 38-35 comeback victory over the Eagles. They start with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ second-half offense. They also discuss Jalen Hurts’s four-touchdown performance, the Eagles’ defense, and much more. Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely.
The Ringer
Never Bet Against Mahomes and Other Super Bowl Lessons With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to break down the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Pat Mahomes’s GOAT potential, the Eagles’ defense not showing up, the controversial holding penalty near the end of the game, and what the 2024 Super Bowl odds look like. They close it out with the final Parent Corner of the season.
The Ringer
We Have Never Seen a Football Player Like Patrick Mahomes
It started with a daydreaming kid in a backyard. It always does. A 10-year-old boy named Patrick Mahomes II sending footballs and baseballs through the Texas sky, and he was good at it, so good that his father realized he was throwing so far that they had to find somewhere else to throw. Now, Big Pat clarified when we spoke a few years ago, he was a professional baseball player, so it was already a big backyard, but it could not contain his son. They found a baseball field nearby where Patrick could throw a baseball from home plate over the 220-foot sign in the outfield. Shortly after Mahomes outgrew even that, and then they found a football field where the kid could throw. Yet even that had its limits, since Mahomes could throw so far during warmups as a high school football player that his coaches worried the opposing punter was in danger on the other side of the field.
The Ringer
Is Mahomes Just Inevitable? Plus, Damien Woody on Hurts’s Bright Future and Super Bowl After-Parties.
Russillo shares his takeaways from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the Eagles (0:32) before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about the Chiefs offensive line being one of the biggest stars of the game, Kansas City’s run-pass balance, the Eagles’ lack of defensive adjustments, Jalen Hurts’s incredible performance, the continued growth of Patrick Mahomes’s legacy, stories from Damien’s two Super Bowl victories, after-parties, and more (18:43). Next Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle convene to name the surprising winner of the NFL picks contest (45:50), recap Ryen’s weekend in Arizona for the Super Bowl and Waste Management Open, and answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:07).
The Ringer
The Chiefs’ Risky Wide Receiver Bet Paid Off in a Lombardi Trophy
The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and got better on offense. That’s not how things are supposed to work in the NFL. But Patrick Mahomes has a tendency of making things work when they’re not supposed to, so it’s hardly surprising that Kansas City finished with the top-ranked offense in nearly every major category while his former WR1 was off in Miami breaking records for the Dolphins.
The Ringer
The Eagles’ Super Bowl Loss Offers Both Hope and Dread
After Jalen Hurts’s final, desperation heave fell incomplete Sunday night, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata made a beeline for his quarterback and gave him a hug. The two players walked to the sideline together before disappearing in a cloud of red and yellow confetti as Chiefs players began their celebration.
The Ringer
Andy Reid’s Master Game Plan Won the Chiefs the Super Bowl—and Secured His Legacy
Sunday afternoon, there was only one active NFL coach who had won multiple Super Bowls. Now, there are two. Andy Reid joined a select group on Sunday night when his Chiefs beat his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, to secure Kansas City’s second championship in four seasons—and the second championship of Reid’s 24-year career as a head coach. Reid is now the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls. Two are active: Reid and Bill Belichick. Of the 12 that aren’t, nine are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Reid is also one of only nine coaches to make it to four or more Super Bowls—again, of the seven that are retired, six are Hall of Famers.
The Ringer
The Pop Culture Winners and Losers of Super Bowl LVII
Time passes differently when you’re waiting for Rihanna to take the stage for her first live performance in more than five years. On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs played the first—and I’m guessing here—16-hour half of a Super Bowl. Fortunately, the second, post-Rihanna half passed much more swiftly and contained some highly compelling football right down to the final seconds … or at least that’s what I’m told. For a certain set of people, the Super Bowl isn’t so much about sportsmanship or the enduring triumph of the human spirit, etc.—it is almost entirely about watching a perfect 13-minute halftime performance that you’ll be forcing others to watch for years to come, questioning the current state of marketing, and maybe learning what offensive pass interference is against your will.
The Ringer
Super Bowl Reaction Pod on the Announcers, the Ads, the Penalty, and Much More
Bryan and David react to the 57th Super Bowl, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs taking home the championship win against the Philadelphia Eagles. They begin with thoughts on the controversial fourth-quarter holding call, discuss Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt’s analysis, and touch on all the celebrity commercials and Rihanna’s halftime performance before wrapping things up with some pregame notes. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
The Ringer
The Holding Call on the Eagles May Have Been Technically Correct, but It Felt Wrong
For the first 58 minutes of the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, there was a palpable feeling that we just might be witnessing one of the best games in NFL history. Then the final two minutes happened. With 1:54 to go, the score tied at 35-35 and the Chiefs facing a third-and-8...
The Ringer
Sean McDonough on the Bruins, Sox, and Memorable Calls From His Career
Brian chats with Sean McDonough about his new role as the voice of the NHL for ESPN and other big calls from throughout his career. They also talk about the Bruins’ season, the Red Sox, and the Big East’s glory days (0:30). Then, Brian answers some mailbag questions and recaps the Celtics’ win over the Grizzlies (49:00).
