HCA’s Junior Beta Club brings home top accolades

HARRELLS– Harrells Christian Academy’s Junior Beta Club returned to the North Carolina Junior Beta Convention this year as a large group to continue a long standing tradition of showcasing HCA students’ numerous gifts and talents in both academic, visual arts, and performing arts competitions. This year’s Junior Beta Convention was held in Greensboro, NC from Jan. 29-31.

The HCA Jr. Betas participating in the State Convention this year placed in the top 5 in the state of NC in 29 different competitions. They received first place in 11 of those areas. In addition, three students were recognized as Premier Performers in the talent portion. HCA also received Convention Growth recognition.

Perhaps the most exciting accolade of all was HCA fourth grader Matilda Parker being named the 2023-2024 Elementary Jr. Vice President for the NC Beta Club! As part of the campaigning process, Matilda participated in the NC Beta Convention Campaign Rally where she spoke to a packed ballroom of Junior Betas from all over NC. In addition, her fellow Elementary Betas performed a Campaign Skit and earned first place in the state competition.

“It was heartwarming to see how excited the students and parents were during the convention and how they supported, not only one another, but also Betas from other schools across the state,” says Jessica James, Elementary Jr. Beta Advisor.

HCA Jr. Betas who made the top 5 in NC not only earned a plaque and/or ribbon as a congratulation for their success, but they are also eligible to compete at the National Beta Convention this summer in Louisville, KY.

The full list of the 2023 HCA Jr. Beta Club winners includes:

Book Battle Elementary (2nd Place): Jackson Beasley, Ivey Brown, Savannah Kate StevensColor Photography Junior (4th Place): Noah TannerEngineering Elementary (1st Place): Gabriel Bowker, Holt Campbell, Hayes Clifton, Harrison Register, Henry StevensEngineering Junior (2nd Place): Wilson Clifton, Jack DuBose, Hutchens Glenn, Channing Jackson, Piper NelsonFiber Arts Elementary (2nd Place): Anne Carlyle BrownFiber Arts Junior (1st Place): Windsor FarriorJewelry Elementary (5th Place): Anne Carlyle BrownLanguage Arts, 5th Grade (4th Place): Ivey BrownLiving Literature Elementary (2nd Place): Emily Campbell, Brooklyn Frederick, Kendal Irving, Sarah-John Jackson, Emmie Marlowe, Savannah Matthews, Amory Kate Merritt, Kenadie Pusey, Marshall Rumbold, Mary Thomas WilliamsLiving Literature Junior (2nd Place): Kayleigh Bowen, Julianne DeVane, Elizabeth Edwards, Windsor Farrior, Clara Glynn Hill, Rebecca Jackson, Ella McKeithan, Piper Nelson, Kailey Pope, Lilly Kate Rogers, Brenlee Thornton, Anna WilliamsMarketing & Communications Elementary (2nd Place): Emily Campbell, Sarah-John Jackson, Allie TannerMixed-Media Elementary (1st Place): Savannah Kate StevensPerforming Arts Elementary Solo, Duo, Trio — Variety Act (1st Place): Sarah-John Jackson and Kaleb FunesPerforming Arts Junior Solo, Duo, Trio — Dance (2nd Place): Kayleigh Bowen and Brenlee ThorntonPerforming Arts Junior Large Group (1st Place)Premier Performers: Kayleigh Bowen, Hadley Lassiter, Brenlee ThorntonQuilling Elementary (2nd Place): Savannah Kate StevensRecyclable Art Elementary (2nd Place): Emily CampbellRecyclable Art Junior (1st Place): Caven ChambersRobotics Junior (1st Place): Fisher Blanton, Oakley Brice, Caven Chambers, Brantley Frederick, Hayes Griffin, Miller Ludlum, Sammy Martin, Trace ThompsonScience, 4th Grade (5th Place): Kaleb FunesSculpture Elementary (1st Place): Ivey BrownSculpture Junior (3rd Place): Magdalene ParkerSocial Studies, 5th Grade (3rd Place): Henry StevensSocial Studies, 6thGrade (2nd Place): Hayes GriffinSongfest Elementary (1st Place)Spelling Bee Elementary — Oral (1st Place): Jackson BeasleySpelling Bee Elementary — Written (2nd Place): Jackson BeasleyTechnology Elementary (4th Place): Britton Blanchard, Colton Carr, Kiyan Hemingway, Gibson Hill, Will Rivenbark, Annell Grace Starling. Andrew Thornton

“We’re very proud of our students! This is the first year that our fourth and fifth grade Betas have had the opportunity to attend the state convention as a large group with the school, and they did a great job,” says Elementary Jr. Beta Advisor Lori Boone. “We are extremely grateful for all of the parents, both elementary and middle, who put in an extensive amount of time and guidance to support the students throughout the whole preparation process,” she adds.

Middle School Jr. Beta Advisor Allison Brock was most impressed by the students’ dedication. “They gave up Friday afternoons for months to practice for Group Talent, and they never complained. They were willing to try anything and adapted well to changes in choreography, singing, and props,” says Brock. “I also loved how they supported each other! No one criticized anyone. When some members were struggling with dance moves, other members would step in and work extra hard to make sure everyone was getting the steps,” she adds. “They also took pride in their work. They wanted to do well and represent Harrells Christian Academy in a positive way.”