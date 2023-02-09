Read full article on original website
Related
Writers on the Range: Backcountry adventurers know they’re taking chances
Six people have died in avalanches in the United States since the snow started to fly this fall. Every year, an average of 27 people — skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, snowshoers — die this way. For people who don’t venture into the backcountry in winter, the thought of potentially...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0