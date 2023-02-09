ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
superhits1027.com

Eastern Iowa only area with concern in first NWS spring flood outlook

JOHNSTON — The National Weather Service’s first look at the potential for flooding this spring shows most of the state in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg says eastern Iowa is the only area raising concern. “The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg says.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

First flood forecast shows only concern is in eastern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The National Weather Service’s first look at potential spring flooding shows most of the state is in good shape. Hydrologist Jeff Zogg tells Radio Iowa that the only area raising concern is eastern Iowa. ” The first flood outlook for the state of Iowa for this spring is showing a near to below-normal risk of flooding. And most streams in the state the main exceptions, the Mississippi River in far eastern Iowa, where the risk is above normal,” Zogg said.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two storm systems are set to affect eastern Iowa this week, bringing a variety of weather conditions to the area. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses what to expect and the potential impacts, as it stands as of Sunday night:
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, February 12

A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Cheeseburger in Iowa has Cheese Curds on It

The website Love Food recently released an article outlining the best cheeseburgers in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is from a place I've never heard of before!. According to the site, the Dominie Burger is the very best cheeseburger in Iowa. It's a popular burger served at a place called Dutchfix in Pella, and once you see it, you'll understand why it's number one! The article reads:
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!

An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving

Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Patrol set to launch 'High 3' project targeting rural, two-lane highways

(Council Bluffs) -- As traffic incidents and fatalities tick up on state highways, the Iowa State Patrol is ramping up a program targeting various two-lane roads. That's according to Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Trooper Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News his agency is launching a monthly "High 3" project, which on Wednesday, will include Highway 2, 34, and 92. Over the past three years, Devault says 1,700 crashes have occurred on two-lane highways compared to 1,500 on interstate roadways in District 3, including nine southwest Iowa counties. In the same period, he adds two-lane roads saw over twice as many traffic deaths as the interstate systems.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly pronounced dead at an Iowa care center. One of their goals is to create a website where people experiencing food insecurity can find local resources. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks in a forum on state policy...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More spring temperatures before showers arrive

DES MOINES, Iowa — Time for another week where temperatures could range from near 60° to single digits!. We'll begin the week with the April-like temperatures the southern half of Iowa enjoyed today. The clouds that drifted in this afternoon will clear back out late tonight, and winds will shift back around to the southwest tomorrow, allowing Monday to be a balmy day of 50s everywhere except the deeper snowpack to the northwest. Tuesday should still be milder than normal, but wet. Rain showers will move into the state after daybreak and continue until the evening. Much of Iowa will see around 1/4" to 1/2" of rain, possibly more as you travel northwest.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
biztimes.biz

St. Donatus inn, barn owners to start brewing for taproom

ST. DONATUS, Iowa — The owners of a historic St. Donatus house and barn soon will begin brewing their own beer on the property. Don and Kari Vize have set up brewing equipment in the basement of Gehlen Barn, across the street from Kalmes Restaurant & Catering. The couple hopes to reopen their barn and taproom in the last weekend of March and have their own brews on tap then.
SAINT DONATUS, IA
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Volunteer Bald Eagle Nest Monitors Needed in Northeast Iowa

The Iowa DNR is looking for volunteers to help monitor bald eagle nests in several northeast Iowa counties. Program coordinator Stephanie Shepherd said, “With more than 1000 wildlife species in the state, we just don’t have enough staff in the DNR to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that need attention. This is where community scientists play a crucial role.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy