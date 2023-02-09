DES MOINES, Iowa — Time for another week where temperatures could range from near 60° to single digits!. We'll begin the week with the April-like temperatures the southern half of Iowa enjoyed today. The clouds that drifted in this afternoon will clear back out late tonight, and winds will shift back around to the southwest tomorrow, allowing Monday to be a balmy day of 50s everywhere except the deeper snowpack to the northwest. Tuesday should still be milder than normal, but wet. Rain showers will move into the state after daybreak and continue until the evening. Much of Iowa will see around 1/4" to 1/2" of rain, possibly more as you travel northwest.

