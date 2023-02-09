Ryan Fullerton: Education and job training are not the same thing; we need to help young people understand that (Column)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man suspected of stabbing wife in Target parking lot arrested in KansasHeather WillardLawrence, KS
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
KU hires repatriation program manager to coordinate return of Indigenous remains and artifacts
The University of Kansas has hired Thomas Torma, “an administrator well-versed in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA),” as repatriation program manager. Torma will begin in his position March 6, according to a Friday news release from KU. “In the role, Torma will coordinate NAGPRA...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board to consider approving next year’s school calendar, hear accreditation report
The Lawrence school board on Monday will consider a draft school calendar for 2023-24, which includes a few changes but keeps five-day weeks — for now. “The Calendar Committee will present its four-day student week calendar proposal to the board in March,” Julie Boyle, spokesperson for the school district, said via email.
lawrencekstimes.com
Justice Matters holds prayer vigil at Douglas County Treatment & Recovery Center
Local activists held a prayer vigil Saturday morning in hopes that the Douglas County Treatment and Recovery Center will open its doors soon. Justice Matters, a local coalition of faith-based organizations, has long pushed for the county to expedite the TRC’s opening. The center will add to resources and options available for people who experience mental and behavioral health crises and substance use disorders.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police, school district to team up for forum on fentanyl risks
An upcoming forum aims to help attendees understand the risks of illicit fentanyl with the goal of reducing the drug’s impact on the community. The Lawrence school district, in partnership with the Lawrence Police Department and a cluster of other agencies, will hold a community forum on fentanyl for parents and community members from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence PRIDE’s Queer Prom gives attendees ‘the prom we always wanted’
Lawrence PRIDE, which recently expanded to become a nonprofit, hosted its Queer Prom Friday evening at Arterra Event Gallery. Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies were welcome to dance the night away and enjoy performances by local drag queens. Local businesses donated dozens of prizes for a silent auction, and attendees took advantage of the photo booth and cash bar.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas Republicans select 2020 election conspiracy theorist to serve as party chairman
TOPEKA — Former Johnson County commissioner and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Brown narrowly defeated Saturday a former Republican national committeewoman to earn a two-year term as the state GOP’s chairman. The contest over who would serve in the party’s top administrative job offered a fresh illustration of...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence band embracing ‘the epic cheesy love song’ for Valentine’s Day Slow Dance Party
Lawrence band Carswell & Hope, with special guest vocalist Kirsten Paludan, will perform at their second annual Valentine’s Day Slow Dance Party on Tuesday, and those seeking a romantic night out are welcome. The band will play a show dedicated to love songs, romance and dancing, according to a...
Comments / 0