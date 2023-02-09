Ryan Fullerton: Education and job training are not the same thing; we need to help young people understand that (Column)

An upcoming forum aims to help attendees understand the risks of illicit fentanyl with the goal of reducing the drug’s impact on the community. The Lawrence school district, in partnership with the Lawrence Police Department and a cluster of other agencies, will hold a community forum on fentanyl for parents and community members from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO